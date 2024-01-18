After Crossing 100,000 Active Users, Hypeloot.Com Announces The Launch Of Its Utility Token $HPLT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nicosia,Cyprus, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypeloot was established in 2022 and has processed over 50 million bets for over 100.000 Users worldwide, being one of the fastest growing Cryptocurrency casinos, releasing new game modes almost every week and a recent surge in growth which is likely to accelerate.

Hypeloot Originals cross 50 million bets mark

With new game mode additions, the number of daily bets and also bets placed per user is increasing by the day. Hypeloot adds some of the most popular Casino games but is also not afraid to add an innovative touch to the platform by developing new games that are gaining a lot of popularity, for example, the Plinko game with a 100 multiplier, making it the first-ever Plinko game with this high of a multiplier which is not only something innovative for the Gambling industry but also a great marketing tool as users always try to chase high multipliers.

Hypeloot profit share with $HPLT holders

All $HPLT holders will indirectly profit from the rampant Hypeloot growth and its already increasing profitability via daily buyback & burn events. Hypeloot profits will automatically go towards purchasing $HPLT tokens on the open market and burning them right after - on a daily basis!

The Hypeloot $HPLT Token

The $HPLT Presale will start the 1st of February at 15:00 UTC directly on Hypeloot, the presale is split into different stages in which the first investors get the cheapest possible price and are also eligible for the Hype NFTs which will be tradable right on token launch. 40% Of the total supply will go towards Presale contributors, rest is split between liquidity, marketing, team, airdrops and more. All Team tokens will be locked and vested on a transparent level.





Fueling The Hypeloot Ecosystem

Hypeloot is one of the only Crypto casinos offering Fiat payment gateways and all major payment providers making it easy for every user. On top of that, Hypeloot also currently offers all major Cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. All Games are 100% provably fair with an open and transparent guide on how to check each roll, the EOS and Chainlink Blockchain hashes are being used to generate 100% randomness.







Hype NFTs

Hype NFTs are the official NFTs of Hypeloot ($HPLT), it will initially only be available to presale contributors, on launch, these NFTs can then be traded, bought, sold and used on Hypeloot for free bets, staking pools, increased rakeback and much more. These NFTs are strictly limited and will not be minted more than the given supply.

Hypeloot Numbers and Outlook

Hypeloot has generated over $1 Million in revenue in 2023 (you can see a detailed breakdown on the presale page her ), given that regular slot and live casino games will be added soon, it is expected to have a significant surge in the coming weeks as this is anticipated by a lot of current users, this new addition also open the door to a lot of new user acquisition as well as higher profit per user given all the new game modes.

Hypeloot has been audited by the industry-leading auditor Certik

