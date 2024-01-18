Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2023 Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2023.
The total return on the Fund's net asset value for 2023 was 27.5%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 26.3% and 24.1%, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 31.2%.“We were pleased to generate a 27.5% return in 2023, outperforming our benchmark and 3.4% ahead of our peer group,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds.
The Fund paid $1.30 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2023, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.
The 2023 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2024.
|
| ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/23)
|
| 1 Year
| 3 Year
| 5 Year
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
| 27.5%
| 11.0%
| 16.4%
| Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
| 31.2%
| 11.0%
| 16.8%
| Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
| 24.1%
| 8.9%
| 14.5%
| S&P 500
| 26.3%
| 10.0%
| 15.7%
|
|
|
|
| NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2023, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
|
|
|
|
| 12/31/23
|
| 12/31/22
| Net assets
| $2,550,393,350
|
| $2,100,737,733
| Shares outstanding
| 124,051,639
|
| 120,900,484
| Net asset value per share
| $20.56
|
| $17.38
|
|
|
|
| TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/23)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Microsoft Corporation
| 7.8%
| Apple Inc.
| 6.6%
| Amazon, Inc.
| 4.1%
| Alphabet Inc. Class A
| 3.6%
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 3.1%
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| 2.0%
| Visa Inc. Class A
| 2.0%
| Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
| 2.0%
| UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
| 1.9%
| Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
| 1.8%
| Total
| 34.9%
|
|
| * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
|
|
|
| SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/23)
|
| % of Net Assets
| Information Technology
| 28.8%
| Financials
| 12.9%
| Health Care
| 12.6%
| Consumer Discretionary
| 11.2%
| Communication Services
| 8.6%
| Industrials
| 8.6%
| Consumer Staples
| 5.9%
| Energy
| 4.0%
| Real Estate
| 2.5%
| Materials
| 2.3%
| Utilities
| 2.0%
|
|
|
|
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds/about/contact │ 800.638.2479
