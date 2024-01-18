Oliver Scholars Extends Nomination Season, Unveiling New Opportunities For Bright Minds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oliver Scholars Nomination Season Extended

- Mark Hall, Chief Enrollment and Academic Officer of Oliver ScholarsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oliver Scholars, a beacon of transformative education , is pleased to announce the extension of its "Nomination Season" until January 31, 2024. In a move to cultivate and champion extraordinary talent among Black and Latinx students from underserved communities in New York City, this extension aims to widen the scope of possibilities for remarkable individuals.Mark Hall, Chief Enrollment and Academic Officer of Oliver Scholars expressed, "Extending the nomination deadline ensures that more talented young people can embark on a transformative educational journey, opening doors to a brighter future for aspiring scholars across the city. Take advantage of this extended opportunity to nominate talented 7th graders for the Oliver Scholars program!"Seventh-grade students meeting the following criteria are invited to apply:-A stellar 90% Overall GPA-A New York State Standardized test score of 600 or higher-Demonstrated leadership potential through school involvementOliver Scholars welcomes applicants from all New York City districts to embark on a transformative journey of Scholarship, Leadership and Service. Explore further and apply by visiting our website at .About Oliver Scholars:Oliver Scholars, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to propelling high-achieving Black and Latinx students from underserved New York City communities toward success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. With a mission to encourage students to "Outdream. Outdo. Outshine," Oliver Scholars boasts noteworthy accomplishments:-Awarded approximately $9 million in financial aid to Scholars annually through partner schools.-Achieving a remarkable 91% acceptance rate to U.S. News & World Report top-100 colleges and universities.-Ensuring a 100% high school graduation rate for Scholars.-Supporting 96% of Scholars who report increased academic preparedness due to their association with Oliver Scholars.-Historically, over 30% of Scholars have gained admission to Ivy League universities.Oliver Scholar Initiatives:The Oliver Scholars journey commences with the recruitment of highly motivated seventh-grade candidates from public and parochial schools in New York City. Our 14-month Scholar Immersion and Placement (SIP) program culminates with placement in ninth grade at high-performing NYC independent college preparatory day schools and boarding schools nationwide. SIP's curriculum mirrors that of a typical independent school.The Foundation's summer programs, tailored to support rising eighth-grade students, encompass test preparation, application support, and ongoing academic enrichment. Summer Program II, the capstone program for SIP, readies students for the academic rigor of independent schools.Oliver Scholars offers high-achieving Black and Latinx students an alternative path, elevating their aspirations and fostering the development of the next generation of change-makers, thought leaders, and trailblazers. Our commitment extends to up to ten years of one-on-one support, summer coursework, and pre-career training, ensuring enduring success.For more information about Oliver Scholars and to apply or donate, visit .Media Contact:Moshe CroneCommunications & Marketing Director...212-430-5980 ext. 1112###

