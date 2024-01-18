Hydrocarbon Chiller Manufacturer Secon Renews Natural Refrigerants Label From Atmosphere For Second Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 ATMO Approved Label Secon

The ATMO Approved label highlights best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.

- Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEOBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Secon , a German hydrocarbon chiller manufacturer, has for the second time renewed the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of Hydrocarbons21.Secon was initially granted the label in August 2022 and renewed it in January 2023. It is the first company to renew the label twice.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other recipients in 2023 included Fenagy, SCM Frigo, Güntner, M&M Carnot, Zudek, TEKO, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. This month, hydrocarbon gas manufacturer GTS received the label.In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have received the label.The current label application period closes on January 31, 2024; it is renewed annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.“Secon was one of the first companies to apply for and receive the ATMO Approved label,” said Joachim Schadt, General Manager.“Since our company was founded in 2010, we have used only natural refrigerants and see ourselves as pioneers in the exclusive implementation of sustainable refrigeration technology. The continuous renewal of the ATMO Approved label is a matter of course for us and an important building block in creating trust in us and our products.The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot.“We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Secon was founded in 2010 with the aim of manufacturing chillers solely on the basis of natural refrigerants and became one of the first companies to develop production-ready hydrocarbon chillers.Throughout the German-speaking region, Secon has become a key player in this expanding market segment.In addition to manufacturing a range of propane (R290) chillers, Secon uses propene (R1270) and isobutane (R600a) refrigerants in its products and offers subcritical CO2 refrigeration systems and machines with air-cycle technology. The manufacturer has many industrial customers for its hydrocarbon-based chillers, including a German brewery and a large German retailerSecon is one of the few companies to offer chillers with up to four separate refrigerant circuits, the company said. Its engineering consistently aims to reduce refrigerant charge sizes.Secon's products' safety standards are recognized in current norms and technical guidelines. The safety concept is developed in-house and applied to all chillers with flammable refrigerants; it ensures safe plant operation for the whole range of applications, the company said.Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.Alexander Streit, General Manager for German contractor Streit-TGA, commented favorably on the installation of Secon's FXP hydrocarbon chillers for cooling of a data center in Innsbruck, Austria.“The product has fulfilled expectations. Due to the compact design, the machines fit perfectly with our modular plant construction,” Streit said.“In terms of reliability, the product has met our expectations and is therefore, in our view, suitable for use in data centers with high availability requirements.”Added Streit,“We currently have several projects underway in which we are using the product again and are already planning for future projects.”The 2024 label will also include training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals.“We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment, but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:. published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;. hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;. written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and. sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events). About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

