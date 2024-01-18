Michelin-Recognized Movida Lounge Welcomes New General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Tierney @ Movida Lounge in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Movida Lounge, the popular Persian and Mexican fusion restaurant located in the bustling neighborhood of SoMa, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Tierney as its new General Manager. With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tierney brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the vibrant restaurant.Tierney's impressive career in fine dining began at a young age, working in his family's restaurant in New York City. He then went on to hold various management positions at renowned restaurants in cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. His attention to detail and passion for creating exceptional dining experiences have earned him recognition and praise from both customers and industry professionals.Movida is a culinary haven that brings together the vibrant flavors of Persian and Mexican cuisines, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience for food enthusiasts. From the Pomegranate Chicken Tostada to the Saffron Prawns, every dish at Movida Lounge is a perfect blend of traditional and modern flavors, leaving diners craving for more.Inspired by the energy and vibrancy of New York City nightclubs, Movida Lounge offers a unique dining experience that is unmatched in the Bay Area. The restaurant's sleek and modern interior, coupled with its lively atmosphere, makes it the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a romantic dinner with a loved one.As the new General Manager, Tierney will oversee all aspects of the restaurant, from menu development to staff training and customer satisfaction. He is excited to bring his expertise to Movida Lounge and continue to build upon its reputation as a must-visit dining destination in SoMa.Guests can expect to see some exciting changes and improvements under Tierney's leadership, while still enjoying the same vibrant atmosphere and delicious fusion cuisine that Movida Lounge is known for. With his passion for creating unforgettable dining experiences, Tierney is sure to take the restaurant to new heights.With its innovative menu and lively atmosphere, Movida Lounge has quickly become a go-to spot for foodies and locals alike. So, if you're looking for a culinary adventure, head over to Movida Lounge and experience the fusion of Persian and Mexican cuisines like never before.For more information about Movida Lounge and to make a reservation, visit their website at . Follow them on social media for updates on the latest happenings and specials.

Bobby Marhamat

Movida Lounge

+1 415-418-4006

email us here