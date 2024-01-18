Zoe Wiseman Fine Art Photography Book Signing Event At Book Soup In West Hollywood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zoe Wiseman, Fine Art Photographer, Book Soup

Ida #4 for Sunkissed 85 by Zoe Wiseman

"Sunkissed 85" by Zoe Wiseman

The images in this book were created using discontinued Polaroid Type 85 film and Solarization.

- Leonard NimoyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Book Soup , the iconic independent bookstore in West Hollywood, is thrilled to host a book signing event featuring renowned visionary fine art photographer Zoe Wiseman . The event will take place on Monday, January 29th, 2024.Sunkissed 85 is a limited first edition showcasing Wiseman's mastery of Solarization, a technique refined by Lee Miller and Man Ray in the 1920s. The book features photographs from 2001 to 2022, all created using discontinued Polaroid Type 85 film.Event Details:Book Signing with Zoe WisemanDate: Monday, January 29th, 2024Time: 7 p.m. PTLocation: Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CAAttendees will have the unique opportunity to meet Zoe Wiseman in person, explore her work, and have copies of her first monograph, Sunkissed 85, signed during the event.Zoe Wiseman's fearless approach to photography, embracing chance and the unexpected, has resulted in a body of work beyond aesthetic appeal. Her profound respect for subjects and the balance of strength and beauty within meticulously composed frames create a visceral impact that transports viewers into an otherworldly multiverse.The late Leonard Nimoy expressed gratitude to Wiseman, saying, "Thanks to Zoe Wiseman for her constant uplifting efforts in the world of figure photography."Nimoy's heartfelt acknowledgment of Wiseman's impactful contributions uplifts her status as a trailblazer in the art of photography and their collaboration on The Full Body Project.Please visit Zoe Wiseman's website for more information about Sunkissed 85 and Zoe Wiseman's extraordinary work. Sunkissed 85 is available to purchase through Amazon or Shopify:About Zoe Wiseman:Zoe Wiseman is a renowned fine art photographer known for her innovative use of Solarization and alternative photographic techniques. With a career spanning more than two decades, Wiseman's work is exhibited and collected worldwide. Her artistry pushes the boundaries of traditional Photography, resulting in images that are both surreal and captivating.About Book Soup: Book Soup, located at 8818 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, has been a literary landmark since 1975. With its vast and diverse selection, the bookstore is a haven for readers seeking a curated collection of independent and classic titles. Book Soup's commitment to supporting independent voices aligns seamlessly with celebrating Zoe Wiseman's groundbreaking work.About Leonard NimoyLeonard Nimoy, renowned for his role as Spock in Star Trek, was an influential actor, director, author, and photographer.###

Grayce McCormick

Lightfinder Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram