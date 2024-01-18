ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 1, 2024, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.
The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, .
A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.
Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International , Celebrity Cruises , and Silversea
Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 8 ships on order as of December 31, 2023. Learn more at or .
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
MENAFN18012024003732001241ID1107740564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.