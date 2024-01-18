ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 1, 2024, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, .

A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.

Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International , Celebrity Cruises , and Silversea

Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 8 ships on order as of December 31, 2023. Learn more at or .

