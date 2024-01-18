SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Iovance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IOVA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On December 27, 2023, Iovance announced that, on December 22, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a clinical hold on the Company's IOV-LUN-202 trial, which was investigating the Company's lead product candidate for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Iovance advised that the FDA's decision to place the clinical hold was“in response to a recently reported Grade 5 (fatal) serious adverse event potentially related to the non-myeloablative lymphodepletion pre-conditioning regimen.”

On this news, Iovance's stock price fell $1.66 per share, or 18.67%, to close at $7.23 per share on December 27, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

