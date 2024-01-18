LCP Media Announces Strategic Partnership With Multifamily Insiders And Sponsorship For $50 Fridays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LCP Media, announces a partnership with Multifamily Insiders, a premier online networking group for the multifamily industry.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LCP Media , a leading player in the media industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Multifamily Insiders, a premier online networking group for the multifamily industry. This collaboration is a testament to LCP Media's unwavering commitment to the multifamily sector.Multifamily Insiders was established to create the first true online networking group dedicated to the multifamily industry and its partners. The platform serves as a hub for professionals within the sector to connect, share knowledge, and collectively shape the future of apartment living. Whether addressing onsite property management challenges, exploring acquisitions and development opportunities, or nurturing relationships with suppliers, Multifamily Insiders positions itself at the heart of these crucial conversations.“At LCP Media, we are delighted to collaborate with Multifamily Insiders, fully supporting their mission to cultivate a vibrant online platform for multifamily professionals. Our commitment to the multifamily industry aligns seamlessly with the vision of Multifamily Insiders, reflecting our shared dedication to fostering a dynamic community," said Izzy Carunungan, Chief Marketing Officer at LCP Media.“The multifamily industry is truly unique in how we encourage one another, share ideas, and progress towards a stronger solution for apartment living, and it is an absolute honor to share those goals with LCP Media, which supports not only property management companies but also the individuals who make this industry great,” said Brent Williams, Chief Insider at Multifamily Insiders.Multifamily Insiders strongly emphasizes its members' contributions, recognizing them as the driving force behind the community's richness. The platform encourages professionals to engage in discussions, read insightful blogs from fellow insiders, explore job opportunities, and delve into member profiles to uncover the true value of the Multifamily Insiders community.As part of this partnership, LCP Media is proud to sponsor the innovative initiative known as $50 Fridays. This program underscores LCP Media's commitment to supporting and investing in the multifamily industry. Through $50 Fridays, Multifamily Insiders provides a unique opportunity for professionals to exchange ideas and experiences while enjoying exciting rewards.This collaboration marks a significant milestone for LCP Media and Multifamily Insiders, reinforcing their shared vision for a thriving multifamily community. By joining forces, these industry leaders are set to elevate the conversation and contribute to the growth and success of professionals in the multifamily sector.ABOUT LCP MEDIALCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.ABOUT MULTIFAMILY INSIDERSMultifamily Insiders is the premier online networking group for the multifamily industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and shape the future of apartment living. The community is driven by its members, who contribute ideas to make it a vibrant and enriching space for industry professionals.

Caitlin Golden

LCP Media

+16304088875 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube