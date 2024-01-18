Link Cutting Boards Receives Four Category Nominations At KBIS 2024, Including Most Functional Find

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nominated for four category awards including Best of Show at the 2024 KBIS show.

Link Cutting Boards announced they are a finalist in four events at KBIS 2024 - Most Functional Find, DesignBites, Peoples Pick, and Kickstarter Competition

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Link Built-in Cutting Boards, a company that makes a line of patent-pending built-in cutting boards and kitchen workstations, has been nominated for four category awards at this year's KBIS trade show. The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is held annually by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) alongside the International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas to create the industry's largest event in North America. Over 550 vendors and 50,000 industry professionals from 100 countries meet at KBIS to see the newest innovative products and latest kitchen and bath designs.

"Together, we set the course for our industry. Trends are established. Products are launched. People are discovered. And businesses are fueled! KBIS is where the global residential design community meets in person and for the year ahead." -- NKBA/KBIS website.

Each year, a group of judges from the design industry selects 50 of the most innovative products to compete for gold and silver awards in 7 categories, and two are chosen for the show's top prize, Best of KBIS. Another group of KBIS judges selects ten companies to present their innovative products to a panel of judges, the NKBA/KBIS audience, influencers, and media outlets for a chance to win the DesignBites title and People's Pick award. Also, first-time attendees who qualify can enter the Kickstarter competition to pitch their products in a Shark Tank-style event for the opportunity to win the Kickstarter competition and a $5,000 price.

Link Built-in Cutting Boards was selected as a finalist in all three major events at this year's KBIS 2024.

"This is our first year attending KBIS, and we are honored to be included in this elite group of products changing kitchen design," says the company's Co-founder and CEO, John Rowan. "KBIS is the premier event for Kitchen designers, builders, and remodelers worldwide, so we are excited to share our product vision with this fantastic community. We are proud of our product line and humbled to be a finalist in the DesignBites, Kickstarter, and Best of KBIS events."

Link Cutting Boards unveiled its patent-pending design in 2023 and immediately gained popularity among homeowners seeking a better solution to add a gourmet kitchen workstation to their homes. As kitchen workstations continue to grow in popularity and become integrated with kitchen sinks, Link Cutting Boards aimed to broaden this concept by providing a more functional and user-friendly design. The Link Cutting Board design offers a stable workstation that can be added to new or existing undermount sinks and can also be used with current workstation-style sinks to expand the workstation area and free up the sink area for everyone to use. Users can still use all their favorite workstation accessories and any standard kitchen cookware they already have.

