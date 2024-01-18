Duck Fest Derby Takes Flight: A Quacking Good Time For A Worthy Cause

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale is gearing up for the much-anticipated 18th Annual KID Duck Fest Derby, set to make waves at Esplanade Park on Saturday, March 9, 2024. This family-friendly event promises a day of fun, entertainment, and the chance to make a significant impact on the lives of childrenHosted by JM Family Enterprises, Inc., the Duck Fest Derby invites the community to adopt a rubber duck for a mere $5, with each adoption contributing to a noble cause - supporting children in need. The event organizers aim to reach new heights this year with a goal of adopting out 40,000 rubber ducks, all of which will be released into the water for an exhilarating race.The highlight of the Duck Fest Derby is undoubtedly the opportunity to win a spectacular $10,000 CASH prize! Participants can watch with bated breath as their adopted ducks race towards the finish line, vying for the coveted first place and the substantial cash reward."We are excited to bring the community together for a day filled with laughter, excitement, and the chance to make a real difference in the lives of children," said Suhaill Ruano, Vice President of Advancement of Kids In Distress. "The Duck Fest Derby has become a beloved tradition, and we look forward to surpassing our goals this year with the generous support of our community.”Event Details:.Date: March 9, 2024.Time: 12pm.Location: Esplanade Park, Fort Lauderdale, FLThe Duck Fest Derby is not just a race but a celebration of community spirit and generosity. Families, friends, and individuals are encouraged to join the festivities, witness the rubber duck race, and enjoy a day filled with live entertainment, food vendors, and various family-friendly activities.To adopt a duck or for more information about the event, please click here. About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.: (Jim) Moran, JM Family has grown from a core distribution business importing Japanese cars into a diversified automotive corporation whose principal businesses focus on vehicle distribution and processing, financial services, finance and insurance products, retail sales and dealer technology products and services.For media inquiries please contact:Suhaill RuanoVice President of Advancement...(954) 390-7654 ext. 1295

