Tiktok Star Tasha Cowell Of Sunkissed Healing Co Brings A Messageof Healing And Hope To Melbourne, Florida As An Energy Practitioner & Teacher

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Connect with us and details @

MELBOURNE, Fla.

, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tasha Cowell, an energy master, instructor, and mindset coach, is set to inspire Melbourne, Florida, with her empowering journey of healing and hope. With over 26 years in mindset coaching and as an IET® energy therapy master instructor and teacher, Tasha transforms personal loss into strength and renewal for those facing adversity. Her journey began with the loss of her 14-year-old daughter, Hannah, who bravely faced bullying. This profound personal tragedy has evolved into Tasha's global mission of hope and healing, committed to "heal the world one heart at a time."



In 2023, Tasha's unique healing tour reached six destinations across the USA, and Costa Rica driven by her passion to meet her audience wherever healing is called for.



Her 2024 journey includes stops in Florida, Pennsylvania, Houston, and Costa Rica. While her Florida energy healing course is fully booked, Tasha welcomes community engagement through book signings and interviews from January 18th to January 25th. The book signing event will feature Tasha's children's book, 'Jolene and the Rainbow Bridge' published in honour of the 5-year anniversary of Hannah's passing. This heartfelt book, available on Amazon offers comfort and inspiration to families dealing with loss.



On TikTok, Tasha has nurtured a "soul family," a community sharing daily rituals of positivity since June 2022. This platform has become a sanctuary of hope, with overflowing letters, messages, and stories of transformation, showcasing the internet as a space for genuine connection. Energy healing, central to Tasha's work, offers a path to deep emotional and spiritual healing. As an

IET® Master Instructor, she empowers students to unlock their potential for growth and self-discovery.



Tasha

Cowell's presence in Melbourne is an invitation to join a movement nurturing the heart and soul. This story of hope, resilience, and human connection transforms tragedy into a force for positive change and healing.

To schedule an interview, or to attend a book signing, please reach out via email at [email protected]

SOURCE Sunkissed Healing Co.