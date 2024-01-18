Mary Alexander Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Young Man Killed After Falling Into Uncovered Manhole

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANTECA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander, principal and founder of Mary Alexander & Associates, filed a lawsuit against the City of Manteca in San Joaquin Superior Court on behalf of the mother of a young man who was killed when he fell into an uncovered manhole.

According to the complaint, on March 14th, 2023 Anthony Fernand was at Kevin O'Neil Park when he suddenly and without warning fell through an open storm drain and drowned. Lori Fernand brought the lawsuit on behalf of her deceased son.

On March 14th, 2023 one or more employees of the City of Manteca were performing random checks of the water pump stations at Kevin O'Neil Park when they noticed a foul odor and an object in the storm drain in Water Pump Station #35. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the object was the body of Anthony Fernand.

Kevin O'Neil Park is a 1.7-acre public park along Highway 120 Bypass in Manteca. The complaint further states that these water pump stations were built, engineered, designed, maintained, and inspected by the City of Manteca.



The complaint further alleges that the open storm drain at Water Pump Station #35 was a dangerous condition in that the open storm drain did not have any covers, plates, grates, guardrails, fences, barricades, safety platforms, warning signs, or alarms to prevent park-goers like Anthony from falling in.

"This is a tragic circumstance that could have been avoided had the proper precautions been taken by the City of Manteca to keep all park-goers safe," said Mary Alexander. "A young man's life was taken far too soon and unexpectedly, leaving his mother to mourn his death and address all the negligent ways in which the city could have prevented this from happening."

The case is LORI FERNAND vs. CITY of MANTECA,

San Joaquin Superior Court, Case No STK-CV-UNPI-2024-572. Click here to read.

