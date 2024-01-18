PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. Reports On Delay In Filing Of Annual Filings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("PDH" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is announcing that it has completed the filing of an application seeking a management cease trade order (the“ MCTO ”) under National Policy 12-203, from the British Columbia Securities Commission (“ BCSC ”).

The Company has filed an application seeking an order for a MCTO from the BCSC because the Company may be unable to file its annual financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2023, including the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO (the“ Annual Filings ”), in time to meet the January 29, 2024, filing deadline. The delay in filing the Annual Filings is largely related to the impending and previously announced acquisition, by way of reverse takeover, of AJA Health and Wellness Inc. (the“ Target ”) by the Issuer (the“ RTO Transaction ”) and the special procedure audit required as part of the financial disclosure.

While the MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until the MCTO is no longer in effect, regular trading by current and future investors outside the Company, continues as normal. However, trading of the shares of the Issuer is currently halted as a result of the RTO transaction. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annuals Filings are filed.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company confirms that, other than what was disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company's latest interim financial report.

PDH confirms that there are no insolvency proceeding to which it is subject. PDH intends to file with the CSA regulators throughout the period in which it is in default, the same information it provides to its creditors when the information is provided to the creditors and in the same manner as it would file a material change report under part 7 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

PDH participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

Trading in the listed securities will remain halted pursuant to section 2.5 of the Policy 5.2.

