D-Tech Receives Platinum In 2024 Modern Library Awards

- Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-TechRIO GRANDE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D-Tech International Ltd., a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of technology solutions, has received a platinum award in LibraryWorks' tenth annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs).The MLAs were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry in an unbiased format. Products and services were submitted and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Crucially, only customers with experience of using the products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge, resulting in a reliable score.D-Tech's popular self-service library pickup locker , holdIT, scored an impressive 8.84 out of ten from the judges, awarding it platinum distinction. Each judge scored holdIT on a series of questions regarding the quality of product and service, functionality, competitiveness and overall customer satisfaction.Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech, said:“We're delighted to receive a platinum award in the MLAs. It's great to see that holdIT – D-Tech's self-service book pickup locker – has had such an impact on the libraries we work with, especially in allowing them to extend their services to communities beyond opening hours.”As an automated library locker system , holdIT enables libraries to offer a collection point around the clock. Library staff simply load reserved items using the holdIT client application and library patrons can collect books from the locker, along with other media items, by using their library ID card. It offers seamless integration with existing Library Management Software via SIP2 or LCF.Judges commented on D-Tech's“very good” installation and responsive tech support as well as holdIT providing“greater access for patrons”. The company scored a highly commendable score of 9.4 for overall customer satisfaction.Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said,“Receiving the Platinum Award speaks volumes about the quality of service D-Tech delivers and the difference holdIT can make to libraries and their patrons. It's hardly a surprise that D-Tech scored so well. They've been at the forefront of the industry since their company entered the market in 2002, and this award is much-deserved recognition of their continued excellence.”Marvin concluded:“I'd like to express my sincere thanks to all our customers, including the judges, who deliver a great service to their patrons. We are very grateful for this award and the opportunity to share the level of service libraries can expect from working with us.”For more information about D-Tech and its products, please visit , email ... or call (609) 435-5846.

