QUEENS, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We were honored to hear her perform in Flushing Queens . Ying Li (Sandy) a soprano is a celebrated voice among the Asian American community. As a seasoned-on air and on camera host, her voice has guided the community for over a decade. With over a decade of media and stage directing experience under Multicultural Radio Broadcast Inc, Sandy's passion, and expertise in fostering an international cultural dialogue charted the trajectory of her media and directing career. As a seasoned stage and live performance director and cultural liaison, her interviews with high-caliber and renowned artists became the foundation of a US cable channel trademark show, "Dialogue with Artists". Her clout in the performing arts world made her be at the helm of significant Asian American performing art works in New York, in venues such as Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, to name a few. In the broadcast industry, she worked closely with the ABC team as the official Mandarin commentator for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Since then, her voice has been an anchor on the airwaves. From directing stage and camera, Sandy has been recognized by the Asian American communities as well as government officials for the impact that her work has brought. As an artist and advocate, Sandy is actively involved with the Asian American community and cause, artistically directing and consulting on the most prominent cultural events. Most recently, she was recognized for her distinguished achievement and contributions in multicultural performing arts productions and diverse intercultural community engagement at American Dream. Sandy's work has also been recognized by New York city council. Sandy has always been actively engaged in the performing arts community - renewing and returning to her love of singing in early 2021, Sandy placed first in the American Protégé Singing Competition in the United States, and performed at the awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in March of 2022.

