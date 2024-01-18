Popular Podcast Undergoes Facelift To Emerge As ON THE KNOWS With Randall Kenneth Jones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones

Randall Kenneth Jones (host) and Susan Bennett (announcer) of ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones

Randall Kenneth Jones and Pat Benatar

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones introduces you to people who are in the know-and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you.

- Susan Bennett, The Original Voice of SiriCOLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Five years and almost 200 guests later, the pair behind the popular JONES Podcast has changed its name.Podcast host, author, speaker, and creative communications consultant Randall Kenneth Jones and podcast announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, have rechristened the podcast as ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones -a nod to the extraordinary insight of the guests appearing on the program."The new name is intended to better reflect how the show has evolved over the years," explained Jones. "Susan and I are still here, as is our theme song by symphonic metal heavyweights Kamelot. The show is still unscripted and unpredictable, thought-provoking yet often fun and whimsical-but we do have a history of speaking to incredible experts in various fields. Oh, and I have a sizable nose, too."As explained by Bennett in the show's opening, "ON THE KNOWS introduces you to people who are in the know-and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you. From artists, authors, and activists to entertainers, educators, and entrepreneurs, ON THE KNOWS will elevate your ability to influence the world we share."The nose/knows wordplay aside, another positive change is that ON THE KNOWS also plans to release video versions of available episodes on its YouTube Channel in the near future. Jones' filmmaker son, Kevin Randall Jones, continues as technical director and producer.The first guest under the ON THE KNOWS banner is Women in Poker Hall of Fame honoree Maria Ho."Maria was the perfect person for this spot," explained Jones. "Personally, I'm not much of a risk-taker. Renaming a successful five-year-old podcast is a bit painful for a diehard Virgo. It's forcing me out of my comfort zone. This rebrand is a gamble, a risk, but if I play my cards right-pun totally intended-the new name will help reach more people and enrich more lives. That's what matters the most."Other upcoming guests include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Tony-nominated composer Craig Carnelia, audience research expert Kevin Goetz, consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, and Maria Ho's sister, clinical psychologist Dr. Judy Ho.As this is a new name and not a new program, the complete catalog of previous episodes is still available.The podcast recently featured actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis, Bargain Mansion's Tamara Day, Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Desmond Child, Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero, AGT comedian Vicki Barbolak, boxing's Adrien Broner, celebrated nature photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and television icons Loretta Swit and Stefanie Powers."As much as possible, we have focused on evergreen content intended to stand the test of time. I can't imagine letting go of any of it," said Jones. "I'm particularly honored that the collection of past episodes includes conversations with the late Norman Lear, Suzanne Somers, Cindy Williams, and my friend, Mickey Kuhn, who was the last surviving cast member of GONE WITH THE WIND.""I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "Regardless of what we call the show, Randy will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. As my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity."For more information, visit OnTheKnows or contact Jones directly.

Randall Kenneth Jones

MindZoo

+1 571-238-4572

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube