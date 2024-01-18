Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2023 Results On February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG ) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results before market hours Thursday, February 8, 2024. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.
Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.
Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.
Media Contact:
Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact : Shawn Collins (414) 343-8002
