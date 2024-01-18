Accomplished Legal Executive Richard Maletsky Joins Hilco Global As Executive Vice President And General Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hilco Global , a privately held diversified financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Richard "Rick" Maletsky as its new Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Maletsky succeeds Eric Kaup, who will be transitioning to the newly created role of Co-Chief Commercial Officer at the diversified financial services holding company.

Richard Maletsky

In his role as EVP and General Counsel, Mr. Maletsky will play a pivotal role as the company's chief legal expert and advisor as well as serving as a key member of Hilco Global's executive management team. Mr. Maletsky will lead the company's legal department, overseeing all legal functions across various disciplines, including corporate, commercial, transactional, litigation, product, and regulatory matters. He will report directly to CEO and Founder Jeffrey Hecktman.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to Hilco Global as our new EVP and General Counsel. His extensive experience and proven leadership in managing high-profile corporate legal matters will be invaluable to our organization," said Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global.

Mr. Maletsky joins Hilco Global with a wealth of experience as a legal executive, having previously served Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK ), a leading commercial real estate services firm, as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Newmark Operating Companies. During his tenure at Newmark, Mr. Maletsky successfully led a team of 25 legal professionals and played an instrumental role in the firm's rapid growth from a private entity to a publicly traded global market leader.

Prior to his role at Newmark, Mr. Maletsky served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a New York-based global financial services firm. He began his legal career in the mergers and acquisitions group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York.

Mr. Maletsky earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A. in Politics and History, magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Brandeis University.

About Hilco Global:

Hilco Global ( ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of asset knowledge, deep restructuring experience, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company with subsidiaries operating over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and monetize the value as needed. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in varied transactions. Currently, the company has more than $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico, and Asia.

