Dr. Alex Farnoosh: Creating Harmonious Smiles In Beverly Hills

Dr. Alex Farnoosh featured on the cover of Doctor of Dentistry Magazine

Dr. Alex Farnoosh - The Total Smile - Logo - Periodontist in Beverly Hills

Gummy Smile Treatment in Beverly Hills by Dr. Alex Farnoosh

Before & After Gum Grafting Treatment with Dr. Alex Farnoosh

Before & After Gum Grafting with Dr. Alex Farnoosh

- Dr. Alex FarnooshBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For many, a smile is not just an expression; it's a reflection of inner confidence. But what if that confidence is shadowed by a gummy smile? This condition, often caused by small teeth, overgrown gums, or a hyperactive upper lip, can be a genuine concern for countless individuals, hindering their natural expression. Enter Dr. Alex Farnoosh, Beverly Hills' renowned expert in crafting the 'Total Smile' – a harmonious balance of teeth, gums, and lips.A smile is more than just teeth. It's the amalgamation of teeth, gums, and lips working together to paint a captivating canvas. A gummy smile, though benign, can chip away at that masterpiece. However, the good news is - it's correctable!Curating Smiles, One Patient at a TimeOffering bespoke treatments, Dr. Farnoosh's approach is both an art and a science. His procedures, including gum contouring, crown lengthening, lip lowering, and even Botox, are tailored uniquely to the individual, ensuring results that are as distinctive as each patient. For over 25 years, Dr. Farnoosh has pioneered transformative techniques, setting new standards in cosmetic periodontal treatment.A Comprehensive Approach to Gummy Smile TreatmentDepending on the unique requirements:Crown Lengthening Surgery: Beyond laser technology, this targets teeth concealed by excessive gum tissue. The process involves meticulous removal and reshaping of gum tissue to unveil a balanced smile.Gum Contouring: For those with an uneven gum line, a blend of regenerating techniques presents a harmonious look.Lip Lowering: Addressing hypermobile lips, this surgical procedure optimizes the lip's appearance to reduce excessive gum visibility.Botox: A temporary solution to relax the upper lip muscles, diminishing excessive gum display.Moreover, Dr. Farnoosh's expertise allows for a combination of cosmetic gum surgeries, often accompanied by other enhancements like gum bleaching or porcelain veneers. This holistic approach results in a complete smile transformation.Pioneering Excellence, One Smile at a TimeWith accolades such as features in the“International Journal of Periodontics,” NY Times bestseller“Billion Dollar Smile,” and even a spotlight on the hit TV show“The Doctors,” Dr. Farnoosh isn't just an expert; he's a luminary in his field.For those eager to see the transformative magic, a gallery of 'before and after' photos stands testament to Dr. Farnoosh's unparalleled skills. And for those brimming with questions, an extensive video library on the website provides answers, shining a light on gummy smile treatments and dark gum depigmentation.Embrace the Smile You DeserveIf you or someone you know is yearning for a balanced, captivating smile, the journey begins with a simple step. Call (310) 928-1796 and schedule your complimentary consultation with Beverly Hills periodontist Dr. Alex Farnoosh.

