(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac's sales agents and brokers raised $770,000 during a charitable auction held last week at FOCUS, the company's annual meeting of leading sales agents and brokers. The tally shattered the pre-auction expectations of $220,000 by more than 350%, with all proceeds going to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, where it will be used to support treatments and research for kids with pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

University of Colorado Head Football Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion“Coach Prime” Sanders addressed the crowd during the Aflac sales team's charitable auction on Jan. 11, 2024, that raised $770,000 for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta. Footballs signed by Sanders fetched $100,000.

University of Colorado Head Football Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion“Coach Prime” Sanders poses with Aflac Market Director Jaime Gaudet, representing portions of Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Wyoming, who successfully bid for a trip to attend the filming of Aflac's next television commercial, at Aflac sales team's charitable auction on Jan. 11, 2024. It was part of the $770,000 raised for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta.

Aflac broker team members Krista and Jeff Price take part in Aflac's auction at the company's annual sales meeting. Aflac's agents and brokers raised $770,000 for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta.

The items donated and auctioned during a festive "auction for a cause" event included footballs signed by University of Colorado Head Football Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion "Prime" Sanders, a trip to Aflac's next commercial shoot and pairs of Aflac emblazoned shoes. The auction, spearheaded by FOCUS Chair and Aflac Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Distribution Andy Glaub, resulted in what is believed to be the largest single-day fundraising event in Aflac's 28-year history with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

"When Kathelen and I initiated Aflac's partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in 1995 with an initial company donation of $3 million, we never dreamed that nearly three decades later, our incredibly generous sales team would raise more than 25 percent of that amount in a single night," Aflac Chairman, CEO and President Dan Amos said. "The commitment to our brand and our mission to care on purpose for our customers, communities and families facing childhood cancer and blood disorders was on full display, and I could not be prouder of the best, most giving sales team in the world."

Kathelen Amos, president of the Aflac Foundation, added, "The ongoing and unwavering commitment of Aflac's national sales organization to the Aflac Cancer Center and Blood Disorders Center speaks volumes about the Aflac Way. These new gifts along with the nearly three decades of giving, are sending hope and real care to children and their families from the heart of Aflac."

"I knew that the auction would be successful, but $770,000 is more than I could have ever hoped for, and it will have a tremendous impact on kids and families going through some very difficult times," Andy Glaub said. "The Aflac Nation never disappoints - we have an incredible group of giving, caring individuals in our sales force."

Aflac has been the prime sponsor of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center since 1995, donating $173 million, more than half of which has been contributed by its independent sales force. The center is one of the nation's top 10 children's cancer facilities in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report, annually treating 9,000 children for cancer and blood disorders. It is also the nation's largest pediatric sickle cell program in the country.

"We believe that every child deserves a lifetime, and that is what donations like this are helping us provide for the children and families who come through our doors every day," said Douglas Graham, MD, PhD, Chief of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "Aflac and its incredible sales agents and brokers continue to lift the bar in corporate generosity, and we are so thankful for their continuous support."

Top items sold at the auction include:



Coach Prime signed footballs with photo $100,000

2 pairs of Aflac emblazoned shoes $60,000

3 trips to filming of the next Aflac TV commercial $150,000

1 blue blazer worn by Coach Prime on TV ads $23,000 4 packages to major college football game $46,000

Gaudet, Aflac Market Director representing portions of Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Wyoming, successfully bid for one of the trips to attend the filming of Aflac's next television commercial. She summed up the event saying, "The Aflac culture is alive and well! I am so proud to be part of this team and so pleased that we, as leaders, recognize the importance of supporting children and families impacted by cancer and blood disorders in Atlanta and across the country."

To contribute to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, please click here .

