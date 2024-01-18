CTS Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The dial-in number for the U.S. (Toll-Free): 1-833-470-1428 (U.S. Local +1 404-975-4839), if calling from outside the U.S., please refer to Global Dial In Numbers to identify the applicable dial-in number for your location. The passcode is 450575.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at where it will be archived for one year.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit .
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ...
MENAFN18012024004107003653ID1107740457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.