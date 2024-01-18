Accusoft Releases New Version Of Prizmdoc Featuring AI For Personally Identifiable Information Detection And Redaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accusoft's latest release of PrizmDoc now includes AI for Personally Identifiable Information detection and redaction.

- Megan Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, AccusoftTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accusoft , a software company specializing in industry-leading secure document viewing, processing, and automation technologies for integration into Enterprise Content Management solutions, announced the latest release of PrizmDoc today. The latest version now includes AI for Personally Identifiable Information detection and redaction.“Enhanced data security and improved regulatory compliance are very important to our customers, particularly in the Legal, Insurance, and Financial Services industries,” said Steve Wilson, Accusoft's Chief Product Officer.“This newest version of PrizmDoc makes meeting these requirements easier.”The new PrizmDoc AI for Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Detection and Redaction module allows end users to search and detect PII in a document. This provides:.The page number where the information is located.The ability to see the specific related text.What type of PII the AI has identified.An identification confidence score for each itemOnce reviewed, end users can easily redact the information with a click of a button, or this process can be automated by using APIs.Software developers can access this functionality using APIs to create workflow automation and enable user interface tools to provide functionality to end users.PrizmDoc's newest feature removes the need for end users to manually scan documents trying to identify PII for redaction, reducing bottlenecks and delays, and saving companies a significant amount of time.Accusoft's Chief Operating Officer Megan Brooks added:“This release marks a distinct milestone for Accusoft and PrizmDoc. Enhancing PrizmDoc with AI gives our customers a unique capability that allows them to differentiate their ECM solutions from the competition. As we stay close to our partners, the market, and the evolution of AI as it impacts the Document Management industry, we look forward to delivering more innovative feature enhancements to our customers.”To learn more about PrizmDoc or to schedule a demo of the new PII features, visit our website.About AccusoftFounded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in document processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve the most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including Docubee and PrizmDoc are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version releases, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at .

