Celebrating 50 Years: Landmark Theatres Pays Tribute To Moviegoers With Special Promotions & Timeless Cinema Programming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Landmark Theatres' Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary By Honoring Moviegoers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark Theatres , the leader in independent cinema exhibition, is honored to announce the celebration of its 50-year anniversary throughout 2024. Since its founding in 1974, Landmark has served moviegoers across the country by consistently providing diverse and entertaining movies in a sophisticated atmosphere.To thank moviegoers for 50 years of continued support, Landmark Theatres has a series of events, promotions, and programming to commemorate this achievement. Landmark's loyalty members can look forward to members-only pricing receiving up to 30% off all posted tickets depending on membership level and time of week. Exclusive Landmark Theatres merchandise, food offerings, and beverage specials, including Landmark's limited edition refillable beverage stein will be available to all Landmark moviegoers throughout the year.Movie enthusiasts can look forward to programming that spans significant periods in cinema history as three new movie series will be introduced as part of Landmark's ongoing Retro Replay program. To honor the last 50 years of exhibition, Landmark will curate three transformative and revolutionary eras in filmmaking and cinema:“1974 - The Year Landmark Opened", " New Hollywood” (mid-1960s to early 1980s), and“1999 - The Year That Changed Cinema.” Each series will feature screenings of classic movies with 1974 introductions by Isabel Custudio, writer, editor, and narrator behind the YouTube channel Be Kind Rewind, which uses the careers of actresses as a lens through which viewers can explore the history of American cinema.“New Hollywood” intros by Chris Rudd, known to many as "Kit Lazer," the host of the popular podcast "Streaming Things" who shares his love of cinema with millions of people every day on his "Movies Are Therapy" social media channels. Special“1999” panels will be moderated by Scott“Movie” Mantz, an LA-based movie critic, writer, producer, tv contributor, host, moderator, and award-winning journalist.“In commemoration of our 50th Anniversary, we want to recognize our guests, studio partners, and members of the creative community who've played pivotal roles in Landmark's storied history. Throughout 2024 we'll be offering evergreen programming across the business, ranging from signature series to food and beverage promotions, loyalty member pricing, and more. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our audience this coming year,” said Kevin Holloway, President of Landmark Theatres.Landmark Theatres looks forward to celebrating this momentous anniversary with movie lovers all year long. Moviegoers across the country can look for more details and information atAbout Landmark Theatres:Founded in 1974, Landmark Theatres, the nation's largest specialized theater chain, is dedicated to exhibiting the best of independent and world cinema as well as high-quality mainstream cinema, in a state-of-the-art environment. In addition to movies, Landmark Theatres provides diverse, curated entertainment content including live or recorded Music, Sports, and Comedy, plus Gaming, Live Events and Streaming. Landmark is known for historic theatres as well as those with neighborhood charm and contemporary locations with all the latest amenities. Going out is a social, interactive experience, and each Landmark Theatre is part of your local community. We interact and engage with our guests, but most of all, we listen.About Cohen Media Group :Formed in 2008 by Charles S. Cohen, an executive producer of the Academy Award-nominated Frozen River, the Cohen media Group (CMG) is an Academy Award-winning independent theatrical exhibition, distribution, and production company, releasing the world's best in contemporary and classic cinema.For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Media Contact: Mark MulcahyHead of Brand & MarketingLandmark TheatresP: (310) 480-6794E: ...

Mark Mulcahy

Landmark Theatres

+1 310-480-6794

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok