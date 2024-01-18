BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $105.1 million compared to $110.4

million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease resulted from an increase in both the volume and rate of interest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67% compared to 3.83% a year ago. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company did not record recognize a provision for credit losses.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $3.8 million due largely to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.2 million, compared to $48.2 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.3 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment. Trust revenue, sweep fees and insurance commissions were all up modestly.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $89.8 million compared to $84.6 million last year. The increase was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.7 million. In addition, the quarter included a write down on other real estate owned of $5.2 million compared to $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 18.99% compared to 18.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2023-02 which increased income tax expense.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion, virtually unchanged from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.7 billion, an increase of $710.3 million from December 31, 2022. Liquidity remained strong with cash of $2.4 billion and an average loan to deposit ratio of 70.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $10.7 billion, compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022. Sweep accounts totaled $4.3 billion at December 31, 2023 up $612.8 million from the prior year. The Company continues to fund itself with community based deposits and does not use brokered or reciprocal deposits. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $183.1 million from December 31, 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $24.6 million, representing 0.32% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $15.3 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.26% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $3.4 million for the year or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.4 million or 0.02% of average loans for the year ended December 31, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record earnings in 2023 at $6.34 diluted earnings per share as we successfully managed through the Federal Reserve's continued tightening with the Fed Funds rate reaching its highest level in 22 years in July.

The ensuing shift in deposit mix out of non-interest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts put pressure on the net interest margin as the year progressed which we were able to mitigate somewhat with strong loan growth throughout the year.

Absent the impact of the Durbin Amendment on interchange, all major non-interest income categories showed good growth during the year.

The Company's earnings will be less in 2024 with a full year of Durbin, ongoing margin pressure anticipated as a result of continued competition for deposits, and increased regulatory compliance costs as a result of crossing the $10 billion asset threshold.

Our current outlook on the economy is less pessimistic than a year ago as reflected in our modestly lower CECL reserve percentage at December 31, 2023, when compared to a year ago."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank with 3 locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, 1 location in Arlington Texas and 1 location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at .

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.

The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.

Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.