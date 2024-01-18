Bank Of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends For First Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
|
Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
|
|
$0.38278
|
|
January 31
|
|
February 15
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
|
|
$1,528.35511
|
|
February 29
|
|
March 15
|
|
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
|
|
$1,528.35511
|
|
February 29
|
|
March 15
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U
|
|
$22.17796
|
|
February 15
|
|
March 1
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X
|
|
$31.25
|
|
February 15
|
|
March 5
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
|
|
$0.39989
|
|
February 15
|
|
February 28
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
|
|
$0.40238
|
|
February 15
|
|
February 28
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
|
|
$0.40877
|
|
February 15
|
|
February 28
|
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
|
|
$0.39155
|
|
February 1
|
|
February 21
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA
|
|
$30.50
|
|
March 1
|
|
March 18
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD
|
|
$31.50
|
|
February 15
|
|
March 11
|
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF
|
|
$29.375
|
|
March 1
|
|
March 15
|
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
|
|
$0.375
|
|
February 1
|
|
February 16
|
|
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
|
|
$0.3359375
|
|
March 1
|
|
March 25
|
|
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
|
|
$0.3125
|
|
March 1
|
|
March 18
|
|
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
|
|
$0.2656250
|
|
February 1
|
|
February 20
|
|
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
|
|
$0.2968750
|
|
February 1
|
|
February 20
|
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts .
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:
1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:
1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
[email protected]
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
[email protected]
Footnotes
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.
Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America Corporation
