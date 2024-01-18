               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Southern First Reports Results For 2023


1/18/2024 4:17:04 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST ), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.


"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we saw further growth in book value, stability in net interest margin and strong credit quality," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are beginning 2024 with excellent momentum and a proven ability to grow organic and high quality client relationships in every market we serve."

2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $4.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.51 for Q4 2023
  • Book value per common share increased to $38.63 at Q4 2023, or 5%, over Q4 2022
  • Total loans increased 5% (annualized) to $3.6 billion at Q4 2023, compared to Q3 2023 and increased 10%, from $3.3 billion at Q4 2022
  • Credit quality remains strong with
    nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10% and past due loans to total loans of 0.37% at Q4 2023
  • Total deposits increased to $3.4 billion at Q4 2023, compared to $3.3 billion at Q3 2023 and increased 8% from Q4 2022
  • Net interest margin was 1.92% for Q4 2023, compared to 1.97% for Q3 2023 and 2.88% for Q4 2022


Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data) :







Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,167

4,098

2,458

2,703

5,492

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.51

0.51

0.31

0.33

0.68

Total revenue(1)

21,390

22,094

21,561

22,468

25,826

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


1.92
%

1.97
%

2.05
%

2.36
%

2.88
%

Return on average assets(3)

0.40
%

0.40
%

0.26
%

0.30
%

0.63
%

Return on average equity(3)

5.39
%

5.35
%

3.27
%

3.67
%

7.44
%

Efficiency ratio(4)

79.61
%

78.31
%

80.67
%

76.12
%

63.55
%

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.64
%

1.69
%

1.82
%

1.89
%

1.87
%

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) :







Total loans(5)

$

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

3,417,945

3,273,363

Total deposits

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

3,426,774

3,133,864

Core deposits(6)

2,811,499

2,866,574

2,880,507

2,946,567

2,759,112

Total assets

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

3,938,140

3,691,981

Book value per common share

38.63

37.57

37.42

37.16

36.76

Loans to deposits

106.60
%

106.15
%

103.05
%

99.74
%

104.45
%

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


12.56
%

12.56
%

12.40
%

12.67
%

12.91
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


10.59
%

10.58
%

10.42
%

10.66
%

10.88
%

Leverage ratio


8.14
%

8.17
%

8.48
%

8.80
%

9.17
%

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.18
%

10.17
%

10.00
%

10.23
%

10.44
%

Tangible common equity(9)

7.70
%

7.56
%

7.53
%

7.60
%

7.98
%

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.10
%

0.11
%

0.08
%

0.12
%

0.07
%

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


4.25
%

4.72
%

4.68
%

5.10
%

4.71
%

Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.37
%

0.13
%

0.07
%

0.11
%

0.11
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.00
%

0.01
%

0.03
%

0.01
%

(0.05
%)

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.13
%

1.16
%

1.16
%

1.18
%

1.18
%

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

1,026.58
%

953.25
%

1,363.11
%

854.33
%

1,470.74
%


[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

income statements – Unaudited












Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022


2023

2022

Interest income










Loans

$

44,758

43,542

41,089

36,748

33,939

166,137

114,233

Investment securities

1,674

1,470

706

613

562

4,463

1,990

Federal funds sold

2,703

2,435

891

969

525

6,998

1,439


Total interest income

49,135

47,447

42,686

38,330

35,026

177,598

117,662

Interest expense










Deposits

27,127

25,130

25,937

17,179

10,329

91,373

18,102

Borrowings

2,948

2,972

1,924

727

578

8,571

1,939


Total interest expense


30,075

28,102

23,861

17,906

10,907

99,944

20,041

Net interest income


19,060

19,345

18,825

20,424

24,119

77,654

97,621

Provision (reversal) for credit losses


(975)

(500)

910

1,825

2,325

1,260

6,155

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

20,035

19,845

17,915

18,599

21,794

76,394

91,466

Noninterest income










Mortgage banking income

868

1,208

1,337

622

291

4,036

4,198

Service fees on deposit accounts

371

356

331

325

187

1,382

782

ATM and debit card income

565

588

536

555

575

2,245

2,225

Income from bank owned life insurance

361

349

338

332

344

1,379

1,289

Loss on disposal of fixed assets


-

-

-

-

-

-

(394)

Other income

165

248

194

210

310

818

1,480


Total noninterest income

2,330

2,749

2,736

2,044

1,707

9,860

9,580

Noninterest expense










Compensation and benefits

9,401

10,231

10,287

10,356

9,576

40,275

38,790

Occupancy

2,718

2,562

2,518

2,457

2,666

10,255

9,105

Other real estate owned expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Outside service and data processing costs

2,000

1,744

1,705

1,629

1,521

7,078

6,112

Insurance

937

1,243

897

689

551

3,766

1,686

Professional fees

581

504

751

660

788

2,496

2,635

Marketing

364

293

335

366

282

1,357

1,216

Other

1,027

725

900

947

1,029

3,600

3,389


Total noninterest expenses

17,028

17,302

17,393

17,104

16,413

68,827

62,933

Income before provision for income taxes

5,337

5,293

3,258

3,539

7,088

17,427

38,113

Income tax expense


1,170

1,195

800

836

1,596

4,001

8,998

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,167

4,098

2,458

2,703

5,492

13,426

29,115










Earnings per common share – Basic

$

0.51

0.51

0.31

0.34

0.69

1.67

3.66

Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.51

0.51

0.31

0.33

0.68

1.66

3.61

Basic weighted average common shares

8,056

8,053

8,051

8,026

7,971

8,047

7,958

Diluted weighted average common shares

8,080

8,072

8,069

8,092

8,071

8,078

8,072

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, a $69 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2023 and a $1.3 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net interest income decreased $285 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $5.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense on deposit accounts as deposit costs continued to reprice in relation to the Federal Reserve's 525-basis point interest rate hikes over the past two years.

There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $975 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a reversal of $500 thousand during the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The provision reversal during the fourth quarter of 2023 includes a $640 thousand reversal of the provision for credit losses and a $335 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments. The reversal of the provision for credit losses was driven by lower expected loss rates, while the reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments was driven by a decrease in the balance of unfunded commitments at December 31, 2023, compared to the previous quarter and year.

Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $868 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $291 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $17.0 million, a $274 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023, and a $615 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense, while the increase from the prior year related primarily to increases in outside service and data processing costs and insurance expenses. The decrease in compensation and benefits expenses during the current quarter was due primarily to lower bonus and commissions expenses, combined with a decrease in various benefit-related expenses.
In addition, the increase in outside service and data processing costs from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by an increase in software licensing and maintenance costs, while insurance costs increased over the prior year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 21.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, 22.6% for the third quarter of 2023, and 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarter and prior year relates primarily to the effect of equity compensation transactions and return to provision differences on our tax rate during the quarter.

Net interest income and margin - Unaudited







For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31,2022

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$
197,482

$
2,703

5.43
%

$
181,784

$
2,435

5.31
%

$
60,176

$

525

3.46
%


Investment securities, taxable

151,969

1,632

4.26
%

148,239

1,429

3.82
%

86,594

515

2.36
%


Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

7,831

55

2.76
%

7,799

55

2.77
%

9,987

61

2.42
%


Loans(10)

3,586,863

44,758

4.95
%

3,554,478

43,542

4.86
%

3,165,061

33,939

4.25
%


Total interest-earning assets

3,944,145

49,148

4.94
%

3,892,300

47,461

4.84
%

3,321,818

35,040

4.18
%


Noninterest-earning assets

174,717

159,103

162,924


Total assets

$4,118,862

$4,051,403

$3,484,742

Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$
301,424

656

0.86
%

$
297,028

620

0.83
%

$
343,541

379

0.44
%

Savings & money market

1,697,144

17,042

3.98
%

1,748,638

16,908

3.84
%

1,529,532

7,657

1.99
%

Time deposits

759,839

9,429

4.92
%

648,949

7,602

4.65
%

405,907

2,293

2.24
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,758,407

27,127

3.90
%

2,694,615

25,130

3.70
%

2,278,980

10,329

1.80
%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

257,880

2,387

3.67
%

264,141

2,414

3.63
%

7,594

81

4.23
%

Subordinated debentures

36,305

561

6.13
%

36,278

558

6.10
%

36,197

497

5.45
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,052,592

30,075

3.91
%

2,995,034

28,102

3.72
%

2,322,771

10,907

1.86
%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

759,413

752,433

869,314

Shareholders' equity

306,857

303,936

292,657

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$4,118,862

$4,051,403

$3,484,742

Net interest spread

1.04
%

1.12
%

2.32
%

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$19,073

1.92
%

$19,359

1.97
%

$24,133

2.88
%

Less:
tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

13

14

14

Net interest income

$19,060

$19,345

$24,119

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a $285 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023, driven by a $2.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by a $57.6 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities at an average cost of 3.91%, a 19-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by a $51.8 million increase in average interest-earning assets at an average rate of 4.94%, an increase of 10-basis points from the third quarter of 2023.
In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $5.1 million, resulting primarily from a $729.8 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, combined with a 205-basis point increase in the average cost.
Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 1.92% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 5-basis point decrease from 1.97% for the third quarter of 2023 and a 96-basis point decrease from 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
As a result of the significant increase in the federal funds rate over the past two years, the rates on our non-maturity deposits have increased and continue to increase more quickly than the yield on our interest-earning assets, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance sheets - Unaudited








Ending Balance



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$

28,020

17,395

24,742

22,213

18,788


Federal funds sold

119,349

127,714

170,145

242,642

101,277


Interest-bearing deposits with banks

8,801

7,283

10,183

7,350

50,809


Total cash and cash equivalents

156,170

152,392

205,070

272,205

170,874

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

134,702

144,035

91,548

94,036

93,347


Other investments

19,939

19,600

12,550

10,097

10,833


Total investment securities

154,641

163,635

104,098

104,133

104,180

Mortgage loans held for sale

7,194

7,117

15,781

6,979

3,917

Loans (5)

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

3,417,945

3,273,363

Less allowance for credit losses


(40,682)

(41,131)

(41,105)

(40,435)

(38,639)


Loans, net

3,561,945

3,512,501

3,496,511

3,377,510

3,234,724

Bank owned life insurance

52,501

52,140

51,791

51,453

51,122

Property and equipment, net

94,301

95,743

96,964

97,806

99,183

Deferred income taxes

12,200

13,078

12,356

12,087

12,522

Other assets

16,837

23,351

19,536

15,967

15,459


Total assets

$

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

3,938,140

3,691,981

Liabilities







Deposits

$

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

3,426,774

3,133,864

FHLB Advances

275,000

275,000

180,000

125,000

175,000

Subordinated debentures


36,322

36,295

36,268

36,241

36,214

Other liabilities

52,436

56,993

51,307

50,775

52,391


Total liabilities

3,743,322

3,716,059

3,700,593

3,638,790

3,397,469

Shareholders' equity







Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

81

81

81

80

80

Nonvested restricted stock

(3,596)

(4,065)

(4,051)

(4,462)

(3,306)

Additional paid-in capital

121,777

121,757

120,912

120,683

119,027

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,342)

(15,255)

(12,710)

(11,775)

(13,410)

Retained earnings

205,547

201,380

197,282

194,824

192,121


Total shareholders' equity

312,467

303,898

301,514

299,350

294,512


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,055,789

4,019,957

4,002,107

3,938,140

3,691,981

Common Stock







Book value per common share

$

38.63

37.57

37.42

37.16

36.76

Stock price:






High

37.15

30.18

31.34

45.05

49.50


Low

25.16

24.22

21.33

30.70

41.46


Period end

37.10

26.94

24.75

30.70

45.75

Common shares outstanding

8,088

8,089

8,058

8,048

8,011

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]








Asset quality measures - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial








Non-owner occupied RE

$

1,423

1,615

754

1,384

247


Commercial business

319

404

137

1,196

182

Consumer








Real estate

985

1,228

1,053

1,075

1,099


Home equity

1,236

1,068

1,072

1,078

1,099

Total nonaccrual loans

3,963

4,315

3,016

4,733

2,627

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,963

4,315

3,016

4,733

2,627

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.10
%

0.11
%

0.08
%

0.12
%

0.07
%


Total loans

0.11
%

0.12
%

0.09
%

0.14
%

0.08
%

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.25
%

4.72
%

4.68
%

5.10
%

4.71
%


Quarter Ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

41,131

41,105

40,435

38,639

36,317

Loans charged-off

(119)

(42)

(440)

(161)

-

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

310

168

15

102

22


Net loans (charged-off) recovered

191

126

(425)

(59)

22

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(640)

(100)

1,095

1,855

2,300

Balance, end of period

$

40,682

41,131

41,105

40,435

38,639

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.13
%

1.16
%

1.16
%

1.18
%

1.18
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1,026.58
%

953.25
%

1,363.11
%

854.33
%

1,470.74
%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)

(0.02
%)

(0.01
%)

0.05
%

0.01
%

0.00
%

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $352 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, and represented 0.10% of total assets, a decrease compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase compared to 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022. While we added two new relationships to nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2023, there were also three relationships either returned to accrual status or paid off during the quarter. In addition, our classified asset ratio decreased to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.72% in the third quarter of 2023 and from 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $40.7 million, or 1.13% of total loans, compared to $41.1 million, or 1.16% of total loans at September 30, 2023, and $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. We had net recoveries of $191 thousand, or 0.02% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $126 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. There was a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $640 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a reversal of $100 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision reversal was driven by lower expected loss rates resulting from low charge-offs during the quarter and year, combined with a lower specific reserve for individually assessed loans during the current quarter as several loans were paid off or returned to accruing status.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

631,657

637,038

613,874

615,094

612,901

Non-owner occupied RE

942,529

937,749

951,536

928,059

862,579

Construction

150,680

119,629

115,798

94,641

109,726

Business

500,161

500,253

511,719

495,161

468,112

Total commercial loans

2,225,027

2,194,669

2,192,927

2,132,955

2,053,318

Consumer







Real estate

1,082,429

1,074,679

1,047,904

993,258

931,278

Home equity


183,004

180,856

185,584

180,974

179,300

Construction

63,348

54,210

61,044

71,137

80,415

Other

48,819

49,218

50,157

39,621

29,052

Total consumer loans

1,377,600

1,358,963

1,344,689

1,284,990

1,220,045

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,602,627

3,553,632

3,537,616

3,417,945

3,273,363

Less-allowance for credit losses

(40,682)

(41,131)

(41,105)

(40,435)

(38,639)

Total loans, net

$

3,561,945

3,512,501

3,496,511

3,377,510

3,234,724

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended


December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Non-interest bearing

$

674,167

675,409

698,084

740,534

804,115

Interest bearing:






NOW accounts

310,218

306,667

308,762

303,743

318,030


Money market accounts

1,605,278

1,685,736

1,692,900

1,748,562

1,506,418


Savings

31,669

34,737

36,243

39,706

40,673


Time, less than $250,000

190,167

125,506

114,691

106,679

89,877


Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

568,065

519,716

582,338

487,550

374,751

Total deposits

$

3,379,564

3,347,771

3,433,018

3,426,774

3,133,864

Footnotes to tables:



(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.


(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.


(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.


(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.


(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.


(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $568,065,000.


(7) December 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary.


(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.


(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

About Southern First Bancshares
 Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina.
The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina.
Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST."
More information can be found at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
 Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.
Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions.
Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.
Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.
The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines.
Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site ( ).
All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above.
We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER
864-679-9010

WEB SITE:

