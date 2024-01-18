Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Appointment Of New Trustees For Closed-End Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ), announced today that the Boards of Trustees (the "Boards") of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI), Invesco Bond Fund (VBF), Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV), Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA), Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ), Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) (collectively, the "Funds") appointed Carol Deckbar, Jeffrey H. Kupor, James "Jim" Liddy and Douglas Sharp as trustees of the Funds, effective January 18, 2024. Martin Flanagan, who had served as an interested trustee of the Funds, has retired from that role effective January 18, 2024.

Each trustee currently serves on the boards of trustees of the open-end and interval fund investment companies in the Invesco funds complex.

Independent Trustees

Carol Deckbar

Ms. Deckbar previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) Financial Services from 2019 to 2021. She also served as Executive Vice President and Principal of College Retirement Equities Fund at TIAA from 2014 to 2021. Ms. Deckbar served in various other capacities at TIAA since joining in 2007, including Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Investments and Endowment Services from 2016 to 2019.

Prior to joining TIAA, Ms. Deckbar was a Senior Vice President of AMSOUTH Bank from 2002 to 2006, and before that she served as Senior Vice President, Managing Director, for Bank of America Capital Management from 1999 to 2002. She began her asset management career with the Evergreen Funds where she served as Senior Vice President, Managing Director from 1991 to 1998.

From 2019 to 2020, Ms. Deckbar served as Chair of the TIAA Retirement Plan Investments Committee and as an Executive Sponsor at Advance, a council for the advancement of women. She has also held various memberships, including at Investment Company Institute, from 2017 to 2019, Fortune 400 Most Powerful Women Network, from 2012 to 2015, and Mutual Fund Education Alliance, from 2010 to 2015.

James "Jim" Liddy

Mr. Liddy previously served as Chairman of KPMG LLP (KPMG)'s Global Financial Services practice from 2017 through 2021. He also led KPMG's U.S. Financial Services practice from 2015 through 2021. Prior to assuming his most recent role in 2017, Mr. Liddy served as Vice Chair of Audit and on various other committees at KPMG. He also previously served as National Managing Partner of Audit and was a member of KPMG's Global Audit Steering Group.

Interested Trustees

Jeffrey H. Kupor

Mr. Kupor is Senior Managing Director and General Counsel at Invesco Ltd. Mr. Kupor joined Invesco Ltd. in 2002 and has held a number of legal roles, including, most recently, Head of Legal, Americas, in which role he was responsible for legal support for Invesco's Americas business. Prior to joining Invesco Ltd., he practiced law at Fulbright & Jaworski LLP (now known as Norton Rose Fulbright), specializing in complex commercial and securities litigation. He also served as the general counsel of a publicly traded communication services company.

Mr. Kupor earned a BS degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a JD from the Boalt Hall School of Law (now known as Berkeley Law) at the University of California at Berkeley.

Douglas Sharp

Mr. Sharp is Senior Managing Director, Head of Americas & EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) at Invesco Ltd. He also served as Director and Chairman of the Board of Invesco UK Limited (Invesco's European subsidiary board). Mr. Sharp joined Invesco Ltd. in 2008 and has served in multiple leadership roles across the company, including his previous role as Head of EMEA. Prior to that, he ran Invesco Ltd.'s EMEA retail business and served as head of strategy and business planning and as chief administrative officer for Invesco Ltd.'s U.S. institutional business. Before joining Invesco Ltd., he was with the strategy consulting firm McKinsey & Co., where he served clients in the financial services, energy, and logistics sectors.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco funds, including the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.49 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit .

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

