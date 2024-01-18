Straight Shooter Plumbing And Rooter Expands Its Reach With A New Office Location In Post Falls, Idaho

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hayden, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayden, Idaho -

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, a leading plumbing service provider in North Idaho, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office location in Post Falls, Idaho. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence and deliver top-notch plumbing solutions to the residents and businesses of the "Gem State."

Founded in 2020, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter has quickly gained a reputation for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional plumbing services. With over 30 years of combined experience in the plumbing industry, the company's team of skilled plumbing contractors is dedicated to ensuring that every project is completed with precision and professionalism.

The new office location is conveniently situated at 510 S Clearwater Loop, Suite 100, Post Falls, Idaho, 83854. This strategic location allows Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter to better serve the plumbing needs of the Post Falls community and the surrounding areas in Kootenai County, Idaho. Learn more by visiting their website at:

"We are thrilled to be opening our new office in Post Falls, Idaho," said Steve Malicek, at Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter. "This expansion represents our commitment to providing high-quality plumbing services to even more residents and businesses in North Idaho. Our team is ready to deliver exceptional solutions for all plumbing needs, from routine maintenance to complex installations."

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter offers a wide range of plumbing services to meet the diverse needs of its customers, including:

Residential Plumbing: From leaky faucets to water heater repairs, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter's team of experts is equipped to handle all residential plumbing challenges.

Commercial Plumbing: The company understands the unique demands of businesses and offers tailored plumbing solutions to ensure minimal disruption to operations.

Emergency Plumbing: Plumbing problems can occur at any time. With their 24/7 emergency services, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is always just a call away to address urgent plumbing issues.

Sewer and Drain Services: The company's cutting-edge technology and expertise allow for efficient sewer and drain cleaning, repairs, and replacements.

Water Heater Services: Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter specializes in the installation, repair, and maintenance of water heaters to ensure reliable hot water for homes and businesses.

In addition to its comprehensive plumbing services, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter takes pride in its commitment to environmentally friendly practices. The company utilizes eco-friendly products and methods whenever possible to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability.

To celebrate the opening of the new Post Falls office, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is offering a special promotion for new customers. For a limited time, residents and businesses in the area can enjoy special deals and discounts off select services.

For more information about Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter's services in Post Falls, Idaho, or to schedule an appointment, please visit or contact them at (208) 215-8723.

About Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter:

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is a reputable plumbing service provider founded in 2020. With over 30 years of combined experience in the plumbing industry, the company is dedicated to delivering top-quality plumbing solutions to residents and businesses. They offer a wide range of services, including residential and commercial plumbing, emergency plumbing, sewer and drain services, and water heater services. Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is committed to customer satisfaction, professionalism, and environmental sustainability.

