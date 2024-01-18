The EDGE Project Climbs To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOONVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Vision in Progress – The EDGE Economic Development Project

Today, Boonville takes a significant leap forward introducing key features of The EDGE Economic Development Project to the public and confirm partnerships with critical suppliers. In collaboration with Bonded Supply Company (contact: ...) ensures early access to essential construction materials, and their proactive efforts have already set the stage with material warehousing.

AVM Industries Inc. from California, will be bringing top-tier waterproofing systems to our infrastructure. Their technical team, led by Brad Stare (...), is working hard to determine product quantities and set up certification for local Tri-State contractors in the application of these crucial materials.

Emphasizing our commitment to the local community, The EDGE aims to create over 200 construction jobs, 100 permanent jobs, and 40 part time jobs, tapping into the rich pool of local labor and trades.

Local businesses are encouraged to engage with us by visiting our website at and filling out our contact forms. The EDGE is particularly keen to hear from those in close proximity to our project who can contribute services and products.

The EDGE is also excited to announce the selection of a premier attraction from our site plan: a three-story modular high ropes course designed by Kristall Turm (contact: ...). This climbing system, the KT-18-L3, will be installed by local contractors and is designed to provide an exhilarating challenge for visitors, contributing to the unique experiences offered to families and friends of all ages.

The EDGE, we're not just constructing buildings; we're building a better future for Boonville. Stay tuned as the vision of The EDGE is unveiled.

