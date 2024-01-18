Curematch Welcomes Kimary Kulig, Phd, MPH To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Precision Medicine Pioneer CureMatch Welcomes Oncology Expert Dr. Kimary Kulig to its Advisory Board, Elevating Innovation in Cancer Care.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CureMatch , a leading innovator in precision medicine, is thrilled to announce the addition of Kimary Kulig, PhD, MPH, to its esteemed advisory board. Dr. Kulig brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having navigated diverse sectors of the healthcare industry throughout her illustrious career.With a background spanning academia, non-profit organizations, large pharmaceutical companies, startups, and healthcare technology. Dr. Kulig's career includes a significant tenure at both Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb, where she applied her distinctive training in immunology, molecular oncology, and epidemiology for 12 years. Her early research on lung cancer biomarkers at these pharmaceutical giants has helped inform the standard of care in companion diagnostics.As Vice President of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), Dr. Kulig oversaw all operations of its Outcomes Research Database, contributing significantly to advancements in cancer care. Her leadership extended to Verily Life Sciences, where she served as Head of Oncology Clinical Research, leading initiatives in digital pathology machine learning and wearable device oncology application development.Continuing her commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, Dr. Kulig is an active member of the Friends of Cancer Research Digital Pathology Working Group, focusing on bringing artificial intelligence tools to clinical practice.Dr. Kulig earned her Ph.D. from New York University's Institute of Graduate Biomedical Sciences and her MPH from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health."We are honored to welcome Dr. Kimary Kulig to our advisory board at CureMatch," said Navid Alipour, CEO at CureMatch. "Her extensive experience and accomplishments in various facets of the healthcare industry, especially in the field of oncology, will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of advancing precision medicine, and to accelerate our outreach to cancer patients. We look forward to the valuable insights and guidance she will bring to our team."Dr. Kulig's addition to CureMatch's advisory board marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in precision medicine and reinforces its position as a leader in the field.

