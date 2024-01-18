Vietnam Passes Amended Land Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) approved the amended land law at its fifth extraordinary meeting, the media reported.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on Thursday that by passing the law, the legislators had accomplished one of the most important legislative tasks of the 15th-term National Assembly.

The law will take effect on January 1, 2025, except for some specific provisions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vu Hong Thanh, Chairman of the NA's Economic Affairs, said it was a major and complicated law project, bearing special meaning and importance in the country's politics, socio-economy, national defence, security and environmental protection. It has also a profound impact on all walks of life and businesses.

The draft amended land law, which was open for public feedback, has received more than 12 million comments.

At the fifth extraordinary meeting which concluded on Thursday, the NA deputies also passed an additional allocation of more than 63.72 trillion Vietnamese dong ($2.59 billion) for five sectors and fields, namely national defence, security, state management, science and technology and transport.

The allocation consists of nearly 58 trillion Vietnamese dong for 32 key transport projects.

The legislators also passed the amended Law on Credit Institutions.

--IANS

int/khz