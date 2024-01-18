Groupe Dynamite Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("GDI"), a leading integrated retailer in fashion, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Philippe D. Lachance as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 8, 2024. This move comes as part of

GDI's commitment to growing the strength of its executive team and further driving financial excellence across the organization.

With an extensive background in Corporate Finance and Treasury, Jean-Philippe D. Lachance brings an exceptional track record of success along with his wealth of experience. Prior to joining

GDI, Mr. D. Lachance most recently served as Vice-President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Financial Planning and Analysis of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility. Preceding that, he served for nearly 10 years as the Vice-President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer of Dollarama, a recognized Canadian value retailer. In both organizations he played an instrumental role in transforming the capital market activities, along with the budgeting, and forecasting disciplines. Mr. D.

Lachance holds a Bachelor of Commerce from HEC Montreal, as well as the CFA designation.

In his new role as CFO, Mr. D. Lachance will oversee GDI's financial organization, as well as the company's short and long-term strategic financial initiatives.

"We are very excited to welcome Jean-Philippe to our executive team and couldn't be happier with his contribution just a few days into the role. His prior experience in senior finance roles along with his extensive knowledge of capital markets and public companies, will benefit GDI as we pursue efficient and profitable growth, execute on our broader strategic objectives, including our rapid expansion into the United States," said Andrew Lutfy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. D. Lachance echoed his enthusiasm for joining GDI, adding, "I am honored to join the GDI team and sincerely look forward to contributing to its success, generating tangible value for all stakeholders as we continue our efforts to deliver on our longer-term objectives."

About

Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc (GDI) is a

Montreal-based, privately held, house of integrated omnichannel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization's mission of "Empowering YOU be YOU, one outfit at a time" is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners, and represents the consumer-centric core of

GDI's long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at GarageClothing and DynamiteClothing.

SOURCE Walker Drawas