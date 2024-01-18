Argonfds Debuts New User-Centric Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ArgonFDS , a global leader in the design, production, and support of tailored rugged computing and display solutions for military applications and in-flight entertainment systems for business and commercial aviation markets worldwide, is excited to announce the launch of its new website .“Our new website , meticulously designed with a focus on user experience, presents an intuitive interface that allows customers to effortlessly navigate and identify necessary information on ArgonFDS' cutting-edge solutions. We are delighted to invite visitors to explore our new site and acquaint themselves with our extensive offerings.” said Jaime Torres, PhD, Vice President and General Manager of ArgonFDS.A standout feature of the new website is the incorporation of the 'SpectraKey' single-sign-on service. This groundbreaking functionality empowers users to effortlessly tap into resources from Galleon Embedded Computing, ArgonFDS, and CALCULEX with a single login credential.Tony Hatten, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spectra Aerospace and Defense, commented,“The integration of SpectraKey into the ArgonFDS website embodies our commitment to providing seamless access to our family of companies' rugged defense solutions. SpectraKey is more than just a single sign-on service; it's a passport to a wealth of resources across our platforms.”ArgonFDS joined Spectra Aerospace & Defense in February of 2021, marking a significant step towards expanding its reach and enhancing its service offerings. This collaboration has enabled the group to offer a diversified product range for the Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) sector, and provide broader and deeper technology and product knowledge, all under a single platform.To learn more about Spectra Aerospace & Defense, visit

