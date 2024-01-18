Precision Oncology Pioneer, Perthera, Presents Latest Research At ASCO GI 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perthera's unique GI cancer-focused database helps identify new predictive signatures

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perthera, the industry leader in Precision Oncology Decision Support will be sharing its latest paper developed in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, a participating organization in Perthera's GI Precision Oncology Clinical Studies (GIPOCS) program. Perthera's GIPOCS program works with leading research and cancer institutions to utilize Perthera's unique GI cancer-focused database to identify new predictive and prognostic signatures as well as other clinical management correlates.“A critical and exciting new frontier in precision oncology is the use of real-world data (RWD) to help amplify and fill in results obtained from traditional clinical trials. However, most often these RWD data sets are incomplete, missing key critical variables- especially outcomes data. Through the delivery of the Perthera Report as a critical treatment decision support tool, Perthera is generating an ever-growing and unique database of patient-matched NGS and proteomic molecular data, clinical-epidemiological data including medical history, therapy choice selection, and clinical outcomes for every patient. This unique resource is being utilized in our GIPOCS program to help advance clinical and basic research: generating and testing new hypotheses and is an incredibly exciting“sandbox” for our collaborators to utilize” said Emanuel“Chip” Petricoin, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co- Founder of Perthera.The paper, "Association of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Location with DNA Damage Response Status and Response to Platinum-Based Therapy," which will be published in JCO Precision Oncology reveals intriguing clinical and molecular differences between anatomical PDAC subtypes. It also reveals that BRCA1/2 and related DDR pathway mutations were more common in body/tail tumors compared to head tumors, providing valuable insights for clinical trial designs in pancreatic cancer.Two posters will be presented at ASCO #GI24 on January 19, 2024, (Poster Session B @ 12:30 PM: Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Cancers)●Association between TP53 gain of function and loss of function mutational subgroups and survival in pancreatic adenocarcinoma.●The impact of Wnt pathway alterations including RNF43, GNAS, CTNNB1, and APC on prognosis and potential therapeutic vulnerability in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC).Perthera has one of the largest pancreatic cancer databases in the world: with thousands of patients consented for outcomes tracking This highly curated database consisting of patient-matched clinical outcomes, treatment history, medical history, comprehensive genomic and proteomic data along with high-resolution microscopic images creates a unique opportunity for RWE applications in the development of therapeutics, clinical trial matching and more.Perthera's patented process produces an easy-to-use report that ranks therapy options using both existing and real-world evidence (RWE) and incorporating a patient's past medical and treatment history in addition to their multi-omic molecular profile. Perthera combines AI capabilities with a Virtual Molecular Tumor Board of disease-specific experts to further refine ranked options for every single patient. Outcomes tracking allows an updated report to be generated providing ongoing therapy decision support. Perthera received a (CPT) Category III code in July 2023, recognizing the important role of AI-assisted decision support in delivering precision oncology care.About PertheraFounded in 2012, Perthera is the leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. Utilized at more than 600 cancer treatment centers in the United States, Perthera's patented, AI-driven analytics solution provides decision support to over 1500 oncologists. Perthera pioneered using“multi-omic” test results (DNA, RNA, IHC, and phosphoproteomics) to provide doctors and patients ranked treatment options through its Precision Oncology Platform and the Perthera ReportTM. Past medical and treatment history along with multi-omic results from any source are used by Perthera's patented Ranked Therapy Options engine to identify the best treatments available for each patient. Patients are followed longitudinally to obtain real-world outcomes that further refine future recommendations. The Perthera AI Precision Oncology Platform has been validated through peer-reviewed, high-impact journals and has been shown clinically to increase survival rates for patients. It is our mission to make Perthera's AI Precision Oncology Platform and the Perthera Report the best resource available today to support Oncologists in their treatment decision-making process.If you would like to learn more about Perthera and its GIPOCS program, you can reach out to ....

