D&J Contracting Inc. Leads The Way In Commercial Asphalt Paving And Concrete Services In Southeast Michigan

Pioneering Excellence in Commercial Asphalt Paving and Concrete Services for Business Owners in Clinton Township, Michigan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D&J Contracting Inc. , a locally owned and operated company, is proud to announce its continued excellence in providing top-tier asphalt and concrete services throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties. Specializing in commercial asphalt paving and concrete repair services, D&J Contracting Inc. has become a trusted name for businesses and organizations in need of high-quality, cost-effective solutions for their paving and maintenance needs.Expert Services for Diverse NeedsD&J Contracting Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Specializing in both asphalt and concrete solutions, the company provides complete asphalt maintenance and installation services. This includes new installation, resurfacing, patching, and pothole repair, ensuring durable and aesthetically pleasing surfaces for commercial properties. Their experienced professionals also offer expert concrete services for a variety of applications, further showcasing their versatility and commitment to quality.Innovative Maintenance and Safety SolutionsUnderstanding the importance of maintenance, D&J Contracting Inc. offers expert asphalt crack filling, seal coating, resurfacing, and pothole repair. Their capabilities extend to catch basin repair, having rebuilt and replaced thousands of catch basins. They ensure crisp, fresh asphalt, ensuring effective traffic flow control and accurate parking in commercial areas.Winter Weather ServicesD&J Contracting Inc. is also at the forefront of snow removal, offering comprehensive snow management services including snow plowing and salting throughout the Tri-County Area. Their efforts keep commercial parking lots, driveways, and walkways clear of snow and ice, ensuring the safety and accessibility of businesses during Michigan's challenging winter months.ADA Compliance and Engineering ExcellenceThe company's dedication extends beyond asphalt installation and maintenance. D&J Contracting Inc. offers ADA and engineering services, with certified engineers experienced in pavement assessment and rehabilitation. Their services include managing pavement assets, ensuring ADA access compliance, and providing maintenance recommendations, ensuring their clients meet the highest standards for safety and accessibility.A Legacy of Trust and QualityWith a longstanding history of excellence, D&J Contracting Inc. has built a solid reputation for honest, cost-effective, and high-quality work. This trust is reflected in testimonials from satisfied clients like Fifth Third Bank, White Castle Michigan LLC, and Walgreens. These clients commend D&J Contracting Inc. for their professionalism, reliability, and superior workmanship.About D&J Contracting Inc.Founded in East Detroit, now Clinton Township, Michigan, D&J Contracting Inc. has served its clients for more than 36 years, solidifying its position as a cornerstone in the asphalt and concrete services sector. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and quality workmanship makes them a preferred choice for commercial asphalt and concrete needs.Media ContactName: David KobackEmail: ...Organization: D&J Contracting Inc.Address: 22750 Macomb Industrial Dr, Clinton Twp, MI 48036Website: DandJContractingInc

D&J Asphalt Paving, Concrete Installation, Snow Removal - An Overview Of Services