Groundswell For Water Justice Joins Hands With National Civil Rights Leaders To Address Water Crisis

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --URGENCY AMPLIFIED, GROUNDSWELL FOR WATER JUSTICE JOINS HANDS WITH NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS LEADERS TO ADDRESS WATER CRISISA resounding call for immediate action echoed across the State Capitol in Sacramento on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, as over 400 advocates from social justice, labor unions, construction, community-based organizations, housing, and water advocacy groups united in a powerful demonstration of solidarity. On this MLK holiday, influential national and California leaders took the stage, urging legislative leaders to urgently confront the State's escalating water and housing crisis.Prominent Leaders Unite for Clean Water Access:Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League, stood shoulder to shoulder with California leaders, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and CA Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond. Together, they emphasized the crucial importance of clean water as a fundamental human right, accessible to all Californians, irrespective of their background or community.Responding to the Crisis: A Coalition's Resolve:The statewide coalition, named Groundswell for Water Justice, comprises over 1,500 community, civil rights, labor, and infrastructure leaders. Prompted by the 2021 CA State Auditor's report, which revealed that nearly 1 million Californians, with 65% being people of color, lack access to clean water, the coalition vowed to address this urgent issue head-on.Climate Crisis Exacerbates Water Emergency:The urgency of the water crisis, accentuated by climate change-induced extreme weather events such as atmospheric rivers and heatwaves occurring at an alarming rate.CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PHOTOS:(Photo credit: Groundswell for Water Justice)Infrastructure Gap: A Call for Immediate Solutions:Groundswell for Water Justice stressed the immediate need for action, highlighting that California's water infrastructure, built over a century ago for a population of 20 million, is ill-equipped for the current population of 40 million. The coalition emphasized the necessity to capture, purify, and convey water to areas in need, addressing not only drinking water needs but also crucial housing mandates.Comprehensive Approach: Conservation and Construction:Acknowledging the importance of conservation, the coalition emphasized the need for a dual approach: both conservation and construction are vital to effectively address the water crisis.Civil Rights Issue of Our Time:Viewing climate change as a significant civil rights issue, the coalition, with a storied history in fighting for civil rights and equity, declared water as a human right and pledged to ensure their voices are heard.Speakers at the Rally: Voices of ChangeAmong the impassioned speakers were Richard Polanco, Former CA Senator; Antonio Villaraigosa, Former Mayor of Los Angeles; Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League; Tony Thurmond, CA Superintendent of Education; Adán Ortega, Jr., Executive Director of the Metropolitan Water District; David Villarino, CEO Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership; Charley Wilson, SoCal Water Coalition; and Jennifer Hernandez, Civil Rights Attorney.A Unified Call to Action:The Groundswell for Water Justice coalition urges citizens, lawmakers, and stakeholders to join hands in implementing urgent and comprehensive measures to address California's water crisis and ensure a sustainable and equitable future for all.For more information about Groundswell for Water Justice, please visit:For media inquiries, please contact:Dario Molina / The 3 Collective...

