Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 24,620: Ministry

Gaza, Jan 19 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,620, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Thursday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 172 Palestinians and wounded 326 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded 61,830 Palestinians since its outbreak on October 7, 2023, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence crews could not reach them.

Meanwhile, Palestine TV reported that an Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Wednesday night resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women.

In the West Bank, the death toll of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in Tulkarm rose to six during a massive military operation that lasted for more than 30 hours, it said.

At least 367 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

