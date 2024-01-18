Galactic Civilizations IV: War & Peace Update Brings Peace Negotiations, AI Enhancements, And Expanded Accessibility In V2.3

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released another big update for its popular space 4X strategy game today. Galactic Civilizations IV v2.3, dubbed the "War & Peace" update introduces new lore based diplomatic features, enhances

gameplay balance, and broadens accessibility.

New features include:



New Peace Negotiation Events:

Players can now engage in a variety of events that allow for nuanced peace or harsh peace terms with warring civilizations, adding a new layer of diplomatic strategy.

AI War Perception Overhaul:

The AI's approach to war has been fundamentally updated. The longer a conflict persists, the more inclined AI factions are to consider peace, effectively reducing the occurrence of never-ending wars.

720p Low Resolution Support:

To accommodate players on various platforms, including Steamdeck and laptops, Galactic Civilizations IV now supports 720p resolution, ensuring a smoother and more accessible gaming experience.

Balance Improvements and Bug Fixes:

A host of balance tweaks and bug resolutions enhance the overall stability and fairness of gameplay.

Enhanced

Multiplayer Features:

With improved performance and a new option to view battles, multiplayer sessions are now more dynamic and engaging.

Improved Localization:

The update brings refined localization, making the game more immersive for a global audience. Epic Game Store Synchronization:

The base game of GalCiv IV on the Epic Game Store is updated to version 2.3, aligning it with the Supernova edition, minus the exclusive new content.

This update not only enriches the existing gameplay but also aligns with Stardock's commitment to enhancing player experience and accessibility. For a comprehensive list of all changes and improvements in the Galactic Civilizations IV: War & Peace update, visit the full change log here .

To explore or purchase Galactic Civilizations IV, visit the game on Steam , Epic Games Store , or directly at galciv4 . Visit

to learn more.

