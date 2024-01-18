ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CST.
To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q4 2023 Earnings Webcast
If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CST start time. The passcode is“ITW.”
Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at . An audio-only replay will be available from February 1 through February 8 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2022. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
| Media Contact
|
| Investor Relations
| Tel: 224.661.7451
|
| Karen Fletcher
| ...
|
| Tel: 224.661.7433
|
|
| ...
MENAFN18012024004107003653ID1107740342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.