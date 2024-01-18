Yvonne Hendricks Launches 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yvonne Hendricks 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative

Yvonne Hendricks, award-winning author and host of Micro Mondays.

Readers' Favorite award-winning healthy living book, Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!".

Exercise Healthy Nutrition YouTube Series Showcases 12 Reputable National Wellness Campaigns to Increase Awareness of Leading Health Issues

- Yvonne Hendricks, founder and president of Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLCNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yvonne Hendricks, an award-winning author, host of Micro Mondays, certified nutritionist, specialist in exercise therapy, and founder and president of Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC, announces its 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative YouTube series that spotlights 12 highly regarded National Wellness Campaigns, one each month.Subscribe to her free YouTube channel, @exercisehealthynutrition , and never miss a 90-second episode packed with wellness tips that encourages people to be proactive and use daily preventive medicine, nutritive whole foods and exercise that the body requires to sustain optimal living and enhance a healthy lifestyle.Throughout 2024, Yvonne Hendricks' National Wellness Giveback Initiative will provide an exclusive 20% discount code that will be activated each month through Bookbaby. Simply visit for National Wellness Giveback Initiative monthly coupon updates.January-National Glaucoma Awareness Month (code: JNGAM24)February-American Heart MonthMarch-National Nutrition MonthApril-National Autism Awareness MonthMay-National Stroke Awareness MonthJune-Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness MonthJuly-UV Safety MonthAugust-World Lung Cancer DaySeptember-Blood Cancer Awareness MonthOctober-National Breast Cancer Awareness MonthNovember-American Diabetes MonthDecember-HolidayHendricks invites people to use the exclusive 20% discount code to purchase her 5-star rated award-winning healthy living book on Bookbaby . She features whole ingredients in 200+ easy-to-follow heirloom family and world travel-inspired healthy recipes and conveniently shows the calories and macronutrients-proteins, carbohydrates and fats. These three macros are the key foundation of a healthy meal and provide the body energy and help balance glucose levels. Many recipes support gluten free, dairy free, low fat and low carb options without compromising delicious flavors.Hendricks believes in the power of philanthropy. 5% of proceeds generated from her book royalty sales on BookBaby in 2024 will support each of the 12 National Wellness Campaigns. Each nonprofit campaign organization will receive a yearend 2024 donation that will help further the important efforts of these essential groups.# # #About Yvonne HendricksYvonne Hendricks is a media personality, health and wellness expert, host of Micro Mondays, chef, award-winning author of Yvonne's Cookbook“Let's Eat!” Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, and vegetarian“pescatarian” even before it was an actualized word who lives in the New York Metro area and practices a healthy lifestyle for over 35 years.Yvonne is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist (CFN), Specialist in Exercise Therapy (SET), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Founder and President of Exercise Healthy Nutrition. In her successful wellness practice of clients aged 14 to 89, she has treated patients diagnosed with Type I and Type II diabetes, heart disease, COPD, Fibromyalgia, PCOS, IBS, GERD, gastric bypass, Parkinson's, breast cancer and hyperlipidemia. Learn more about Yvonne Hendricks at .

Renee Burke

Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC

