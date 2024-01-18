Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative Releases New Findings On Educator Engagement And Retention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative releases 2023 State Report, examining educator turnover & offering data-driven solutions

NEWTON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI) proudly presents its comprehensive 2023 State Report. This report offers deep insights and analysis of the experiences and retention trends of Kansas educators, building on the foundation laid by the 2021 KTRI study. It particularly focuses on the significant issue of educator turnover, a concern affecting U.S. school districts due to a national teacher shortage.

The research for this report was conducted by the Educator Perceptions and Insights Center (EPIC) , in collaboration with the Kansas National Education Association (KNEA), Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), United School Administrators (USA-Kansas), and Emporia State University. The survey reached all teachers in the state of Kansas, with an increased participation rate compared to the previous study, involving a total of 24,000 respondents, representing approximately 60% of the state's educator workforce.

“The fact that we have data representing approximately 60% of the educators in Kansas is a significant milestone. It underscores the importance of listening to, understanding, and amplifying the voices of educators. The amazing participation in this research also strengthens the confidence we have in the data to offer meaningful insights that accurately reflect the experiences of educators in the state. It's important to note that this level of data collection from educators in a state is unprecedented, and we are confident that participation will continue to grow as leaders harness these insights to inform action,” said Dr. Luke Simmering, EPIC.

The initiative's relaunch reflects its commitment to addressing educator challenges and capturing their voices. It aims to provide data-driven insights for local districts and boards of education to tackle teaching vacancies and retention rates effectively. In 2022, there were 1,628 reported teaching vacancies in Kansas. The state also witnessed a 31% increase in teachers leaving the profession from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022, resulting in a projected economic impact of $49 million due to teacher turnover.

“The challenge of the teacher shortage and educator retention continues to be felt by nearly every district and every state across the country. We look forward to partnering with educators, board members, administrators, and the economic development community to address this workforce challenge that is affecting all communities,” said Dr. Bret Church, EPIC.

Key aspects of the report include detailed analyses of factors influencing teacher satisfaction and retention, strategies and recommendations for school districts and policymakers, and analysis of year-to-year trends at state and district levels. Reports are being finalized for Kansas school districts with a response rate of 30% or higher, thanks to the support of KASB, KNEA, USA-Kansas, and Emporia State University. These standard reports offer insights into engagement, retention intentions, and how teachers' perspectives compare to state averages and their 2021 data.

“Working with school boards across this state to strategically plan for the future, one of the areas of greatest importance is teacher retention. Insights gained from the KTRI survey can provide a roadmap for school boards to align resources to retain their best teachers and strategically address aspects of their district that are most valued by their staff. Many of the areas identified in this survey as drivers for districts to retain staff are simple, low-cost adjustments that will significantly improve their culture,” said Dr. Brian Jordan, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Districts also have the option to invest in an advanced reporting package called "Inform." This package provides in-depth, prescriptive insights, enabling districts to compare their data with other school districts, report insights at the individual item level, and access a comprehensive strategy matrix.

EPIC will facilitate informational summits in 2024 to provide leaders with a deeper understanding of their retention data and to discuss data-driven changes that can improve engagement and retention. Participation in these summits is encouraged for various stakeholders, including board members, superintendents, teachers, administrators, and community members.

This comprehensive report highlights the issues surrounding educator turnover and offers valuable insights and recommendations. It reflects a collaborative effort among various educational stakeholders and underscores the importance of data-driven strategies in retaining high-quality teaching professionals. The KTRI initiative's commitment to supporting educators and improving the education landscape in Kansas is evident in this comprehensive report and its efforts to engage with the community to drive positive change.

