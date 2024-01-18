Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the asia pacific aquafeed market size reached 44.7 million tons in 2022. Looking forward, imarc group expects the market to reach 70.6 million tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.

The report has segmented the market by industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market?

Aquafeed, short for aquaculture feed, is a specialized nutritionally balanced feed formulated to meet the dietary requirements of aquatic animals raised in aquaculture systems. These aquatic animals can include fish, shrimp, prawns, and other seafood species cultivated for human consumption. Aquafeed is essential in aquaculture operations as it provides the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals required for the optimal growth and health of aquatic organisms. Aquafeed formulations vary depending on the species being farmed and their developmental stages. They typically consist of a blend of ingredients such as fish meal, fish oil, soybean meal, grains, and various additives. The goal is to mimic the natural diet of the aquatic species while ensuring efficient growth and minimizing environmental impact.

Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Trends:

The rising seafood consumption represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across Asia Pacific. The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with seafood consumption is driving higher demand for aquaculture products in the Asia Pacific region. This surge in demand is fueling the need for high-quality aquafeed to support aquaculture operations. The region's expanding middle-class population has more disposable income, which is leading to increased consumption of seafood. This demographic shift is boosting aquaculture production and, subsequently, the demand for aquafeed.

Aquaculture practices in the Asia Pacific region are diversifying to include a wider range of species, including fish, shrimp, and shellfish. Each species has unique dietary requirements, necessitating a variety of specialized aquafeed formulations. Ongoing research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the creation of more efficient and sustainable aquafeed formulations. These feeds are designed to maximize growth rates, improve feed conversion ratios, and enhance the health of farmed aquatic species. Other factors, such as environmental sustainability, government support, disease management, technological advancements, and consumer preference for sustainable seafood, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the region.

Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End User:



Carps

Shrimp

Tilapia

Mollusks

Catfish

Salmon

Lobsters Others

Breakup by Ingredient:



Soybean

Fish Meal

Corn

Fish Oil

Additives Others

Breakup by Additives:



Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers Others

Breakup by Product Forms:



Pellets

Extruded

Powdered Liquid

Breakup by Country:



China

Indonesia

Japan

Bangladesh

Thailand

Vietnam

India

Malaysia

South Korea Others

