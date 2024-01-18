Japan Mental Health Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Japan Mental Health Market Report by Disorder (Schizophrenia, Alcohol Use Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Depression and Anxiety, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Eating Disorder, and Others), Service (Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, and Others), Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric), and Region 2024-2032 “, The Japan mental health market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

3.9% during

2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-mental-health-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Japan Mental Health Industry:

Rising Awareness About Mental Health Issues:

The growing awareness among individuals about mental health issues is positively influencing the market in Japan. Traditionally, individuals hesitate to seek help for mental issues due to fear of social judgment. However, governing agencies in Japan are organizing campaigns and educational programs to generate awareness about the importance of maintaining mental health, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, people are recognizing the importance of addressing their mental health to maintain an active lifestyle and increase their overall efficiency.



Increasing Geriatric Population:

The increasing number of mental health issues among the geriatric population is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, elderly people are more susceptible to mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and dementia. Apart from this, the growing demand for health services due to the rising prevalence of health conditions is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, healthcare providers are organizing specialized programs to cater to the unique needs of older adults, including counseling, cognitive therapies, and dementia care.

Growing Number of Digital Mental Health Platforms:

The rising number of digital mental health platforms in the country is supporting the market growth. Additionally, innovative technologies provide individuals with convenient access to mental health support and resources. Users can access therapy, self-help tools, and educational materials anytime and anywhere through their smartphones and computers. These platforms offer enhanced convenience and encourage people to seek help. Moreover, they aid in early intervention and symptom management, potentially improving overall mental well-being. Furthermore, the increasing focus on teletherapy and virtual counseling is impelling the market growth in the country.



Japan Mental Health Market Report Segmentation:

By Disorder:



Schizophrenia

Alcohol Use Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Depression and Anxiety

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Eating Disorder Others

On the basis of disorder, the market has been segregated into schizophrenia, alcohol use disorder, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse disorder, eating disorder, and others.

By Service:



Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services Others

Based on the service, the market has been divided into emergency mental health services, outpatient counseling, home-based treatment services, inpatient hospital treatment services, and others.

By Age Group:



Pediatric

Adult Geriatric

On the basis of age group, the market has been classified into pediatric, adult, and geriatric.

Regional Insights:



Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region Shikoku Region

Region-wide, the Japan mental health market is segmented into Kanto Region, Kinki Region, Central/Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.

Japan Mental Health Market Trends:

The rising workplace stress among the masses is propelling the market growth in Japan. Long working hours, intense competition, and societal expectations hamper the mental well-being of individuals. In addition, companies are investing in mental health initiatives due to the rising recognition about the negative impact of stress on productivity and employee retention. They are also organizing employee assistance programs, stress management workshops, and counseling services to provide enhanced mental health to individuals.



Reforms in health insurance policies are making it easier for individuals to access mental health services and reducing financial barriers, which is bolstering the market growth in Japan.



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163