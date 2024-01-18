Religion Communicators Council Hosts Exclusive Webinar On Entering The Prestigious Derose Hinkhouse Awards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, TN, 18th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is excited to announce a special webinar aimed at guiding communication professionals, clergy, and religious organizations on the ins and outs of entering the esteemed DeRose Hinkhouse Awards. The webinar, titled“How and Why to Enter (and Win!) the DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards,” will feature distinguished guest speakers from the RCC Board of Governors, Rev. Brian Fesler, Joyce Litoff, and Adlai Amor.

The DeRose Hinkhouse Memorial Awards recognize excellence in religious communication and public relations. Established to honor the legacy of Victor DeRose and the late Paul M. Hinkhouse, leading lithographers in New York City, and longtime friends of the RCC. Both men shared a strong interest in, and concern for, excellence in communications.

During the webinar, participants will gain valuable insights into the following topics:

Overview of the DeRose Hinkhouse Awards: Learn about the history, significance, and impact of these prestigious awards within the realm of religious communication.

Submission Process Demystified: Get a step-by-step walkthrough of the submission process, including tips on crafting compelling entries that stand out.

Q&A Session with Board of Governors Representatives Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville, Joyce Litoff, Associate Director of Communications, Baha'i National Center, Evanston, Illinois; and Adlai Amor, Associate General Secretary for Communications, Friends Committee on National Legislation, Washington, D.C.

This exclusive opportunity to interact with and learn from the Board of Governors representatives promises to be an enriching experience for anyone interested in showcasing their outstanding communication efforts within the religious community.

For more information about the DeRose Hinkhouse awards, visit religioncommunicators.

About the Religion Communicators Council:

The Religion Communicators Council is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The RCC provides opportunities for networking and professional development, as well as opportunities for understanding and cooperation among various faith groups.