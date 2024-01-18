Will The Pentagon's Solar Panels Be Chinese?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Energy Department has announced it is

putting solar panels on the roof of the Pentagon

for environmental reasons.

No study has been done on the feasibility of this venture.

No one has figured out the actual capacity needed, the percentage of power it could generate, whether the Pentagon's building can support such an installation

or how disruptive installing a solar system could be to Pentagon operations, or even how long it would take.

Furthermore, nothing has been done to figure out whether a solar power system will undermine the building's electronic security.

The other big question is where will the solar system for the Pentagon come from? Will the panels be Chinese? What about the batteries? The switching system? If Chinese, could they bug the system?

Eight out of ten solar panels installed in the United States come from China. Even if the Pentagon buys American-made panels, the metallurgical

grade silicon and polysilicon needed for solar panels mostly comes from China.

In addition, if the Pentagon is really going to rely for its operation on solar energy it will need massive batteries. The batteries will be based on lithium, and China is the world's second-largest producer.

When it comes to the actual batteries, the

Solarquotes blog says

this:

“Six of the world's ten largest lithium-ion battery companies are in China. They produced a whopping 79 percent of all lithium-ion batteries that entered the global market in 2021 and are projected to remain the leading country in lithium-ion battery manufacturing in 2025.”

Even if the battery packs are American, the individual batteries inside them probably come from Asia, most likely China.