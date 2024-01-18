St Kitts-Nevis Assumes Chair Of The Inter-American Council For Integral Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS), Jacinth Henry-Martin, assumed today the Chair of the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) of the Organization, a position that she will hold until July 31, 2024.

During a ceremony held at the headquarters of the hemispheric body in Washington, DC, ambassador Henry-Martin highlighted the importance of integral development“for our economic survival” and urged representatives from member states to“make this chairmanship one that responds to real felt issues and demands action that is progressive and responsive on which the proceeding chairmanship can build.”

The new chair of CIDI committed to working with member states and the OAS General Secretariat“to respond to the mandates debated and adopted in ministerial meetings, summits and General Assemblies to guarantee the promotion of connectivity and technology as fundamental elements of the economic, social, cultural and environmental development and the advancement of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”

For his part, the Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic and outgoing chair of CIDI, Josué Fiallo, reiterated the commitment of his country“to the sustainable development of our America” and thanked the Secretariat“for its support during our term, and all member states for their active participation and determination in achieving significant and concrete results.”

The vice chair for the first term of the year will be exercised by the Permanent Representative of Dominica, Steve Ferrol, who takes over from the outgoing vice chair and Permanent Representative of Ecuador, Mauricio Montalvo.

The chair of CIDI rotates every six months according to alphabetical order in Spanish.

