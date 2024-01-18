Drissi Motorsports Acquires Assets And Retains Talent From Showtime Motorsports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Drissi Motorsports acquires equipment and retains personnel and specialists from Showtime Motorsports. All equipment, relationships, and facilities will now operate under Drissi Motorsports.

Ken Thwaits joins Drissi Motorsports as Team Principal.

Tomy Drissi is to compete full-time while Keith Grant will compete part-time. Justin Marks will return for a few select races if time permits. Drissi Motorsports is actively testing new drivers to add to the existing roster for 2024 including the upcoming Trans Am official test day at Sebring.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drissi Motorsports is pleased to announce its acquisition of the team and equipment from Showtime Motorsports before the kickoff of the 2024 Trans Am by Pirelli season. Tomy Drissi will compete full-time in the 2024 Trans Am championship while his teammates will be competing for podiums and wins, and Ken Thwaits will stay on as team principal.

Drissi Motorsports' new racing operations will continue in North Carolina while retaining the current talent, specialists, and facilities. Drissi Motorsports will handle business operations, sponsorship, marketing, and social media content from its home base in Hollywood, California. The program will build upon the vision, passion, and experience that led to Showtime's success in recent seasons while adding Drissi's signature talent, enthusiasm, and professionalism.

"I am thrilled to be a part of a winning combination," said Drissi. "Ken has built an organization that I can build upon, which will help any driver take their performance to the next level."

"I am happy that we can continue growing what we started from scratch and competing at a high level," added Thwaits. "I am staying with the team to help run its day-to-day operations and help at the racetrack. That enables Tomy to focus purely on driving the race car."

A former series champion, Drissi finished second in TA points for the last four years. He will compete full-time for another championship title in the #8 car, with a mix of full-time and part-time teammates alongside him. Keith Grant, who earned two podiums and the 2023 TA Rookie of the Year honors, will return for a part-time schedule. Justin Marks, who won three races and took five poles in his limited schedule, will also return for select races if time permits. Additional drivers will test for the team at the official Trans Am test day at Sebring International Raceway, with the goal of adding more drivers for the 2024 season.

Further details about Drissi Motorsports' 2024 Trans Am program, including driver lineup, additional car numbers, and new and extended sponsorship agreements, will be announced in the coming weeks. The team will kick off the 2024 Trans Am by Pirelli season on February 22-25 at

Sebring International Raceway.

ABOUT TOMY DRISSI

Tomy Drissi is an American racing driver, multi-winner IMSA driver, and Trans Am champion. His driver experience includes Trans-Am, IMSA, and NASCAR.

Born December 9th in Hollywood, California, Tomy Drissi is married to Lacy Livingston-Drissi who is co-owner of Showtime 10 and they have two children Elin and Jagger. Tomy also owns a motion picture creative advertising agency. Drissi's passion for motorsports was born on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills.



