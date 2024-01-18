Trend Micro Recognized As #1 Security Champion For The Channel By Canalys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Praised for "accelerating partners' growth and competencies"

Trend Micro Incorporated

(TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 470 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today celebrated the success of its channel-first strategy after being named a Champion in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix 2023. Trend's channel program, one of the broadest on the market protecting the industry's most geographically diverse customer base across 69 countries, is positioned as #1 among the 30 cybersecurity vendors appraised by Canalys.

Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Canalys: "Trend has shown no let-up over the past year, with the development of its new partner program, growth of AWS CPPO partners by 40%, and a 46% increase in MSPs leveraging Vision One. To compile this matrix, we don't just look at partner sentiment and shipment estimates. We want to see continued momentum from vendors to improve ease of doing business, drive growth opportunities and enhance partner training and enablement. Trend continues to excel as a channel security thought leader and innovator."

To be ranked as a Champion in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, security vendors must have high and consistent vendor benchmark scores, among the largest share of global shipments and strong market performance, vision, leadership and change capabilities.

Canalys also recognized the upcoming redesigned Trend Partner Program, which focuses on enabling specific partner business models and accelerating their growth and competencies. Lead generation, a new Partner Capability Model and Partner Digital Experiences are all key elements, and competencies cover Incident Response, Managed Security Services and Professional Services.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend:

"When our partners and end customers succeed, we succeed. We tailor in-depth advisories for partners and keep them up to date on the constantly shifting threat landscape. We've performed thousands of risk assessments through over 800 partners to deliver greater value and help them become more resilient. Our singular vision for platform-based cybersecurity is clearly resonating and helping to make our connected world safer for everyone."

Canalys measures partner sentiment by leveraging their Vendor Benchmark Analyzer, a tool that collates channel partners' experiences of working with vendors to provide scores which allow easy cross comparison. Trend maintained one of the highest overall vendor ratings at 84%, and comfortably surpassed the industry average across the three primary categories that are assessed by partners: programs and enablement, sales engagement and partner experience. Areas where Trend excel include partner training (86.3%), technical support (85.6%), account management (87.5%) and channel dedication (87.5%). These contributed to Trend exceeding the overall vendor benchmark ratings of competitors including Palo Alto Networks, Trellix, and Check Point.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.



