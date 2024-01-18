Yamaha Empowers E-Bike Communities With Groundbreaking Outdoor Access Initiative Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yamaha's Power Assist Bicycle Group Drives Trail Excellence with Inaugural E-Bike Project Funding

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , proudly announces a groundbreaking chapter in outdoor access with the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) awarding two grants dedicated to advancing e-bike trails in Georgia and California. This milestone, marking the first e-bike-centric grants, is a testament to Yamaha's commitment to diverse recreational enthusiasts.



In the heart of Northwest Georgia, the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) Woodstock chapter emerges as a key beneficiary, securing funding and equipment for the enhancement of Blankets Creek, Rope Mill, and Yellow Creek trail systems. Across the country, the Sage Trail Alliance gears up to maintain and restore OHV, mountain bike, and e-bike trails on the U.S.F.S. Los Padres in Southern California.

These grants, part of the 2023 OAI grant cycle, showcase Yamaha's unwavering support across off-road motorcycles, Side-by-Sides, ATVs, and eMTBs, positioning Yamaha as the industry leader in safeguarding access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation.

Steve Nessl, Yamaha's motorsports marketing manager, reflects on the evolution, stating,“Yamaha's commitment to outdoor recreation spans over 15 years, prioritizing OHV riders and extending support to diverse outdoor enthusiasts. The rapid embrace of OAI by the e-bike community underscores its value for trail and riding areas, adding their efforts to Yamaha's distinguished grant recipients.”

Nicole Adams, President of SORBA Woodstock, expresses gratitude, saying,“We are honored to be among the first bike riding areas to receive support from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative. The resources from our grant are vital to helping us maintain our trails to ensure a safe, responsible riding experience for our mountain bike and power-assist e-bike community.”

In addition to SORBA Woodstock and Sage Trail Alliance, Yamaha's Q3 2023 grants also benefitted the Georgia Recreational Trail Riders Association, Indian Valley Creek ATV Club, and the Ruffle Grouse Society.

Looking ahead in 2024, Yamaha invites OHV and e-bike riding clubs, cycling clubs, and land stewardship organizations to apply for grants through YamahaOAI , which also features an enlightening blog replete with project highlights to fuel inspiration. The published grant schedule includes submission deadlines, application guidelines, and relevant information. Yamaha encourages all eligible organizations to contribute to the mission of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, improving access to public land for motorized and outdoor recreation. The deadline for the 1st quarter funding cycle is March 30, 2024.

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation's public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

